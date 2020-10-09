A month ago, playing high school football this fall didn’t seem feasible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact the season was tentatively moved to the spring of 2021.
But the fall season was restored, and now the Minnesota prep team will open the season with games Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10.
The Hopkins Royals have a 7 p.m. game on Oct. 9 in Apple Valley.
Coming off a 6-3 record last year, the Royals have experience in some of the key positions, including running back, inside linebacker, center and safety.
“We have great leaders in our senior class,” Hopkins head coach John DenHartog said last week. “Although we’ll be new in some spots, we have a bunch of fast guys and some size in the line.”
The four senior captains are inside linebacker R.J. Chakolis, quarterback J.T. Zell, running back Ricky Dixon and lineman A.J. Torfin. All of them were starters last year, and Chakolis, a state champion in wrestling last winter, is playing his fifth year of varsity football.
“R.J. is the smartest high school football player I’ve been around in my 30 years [of coaching],” DenHartog said. “His attitude and energy make the experience of playing high school football better for everyone on the team.”
Quarterback Zell is another captain who has had success in another sport. For the last two years, he was one of the best pole-vaulters in Lake Conference track.
“You change your offense a little bit year-to-year, according to your personnel,” DenHartog said. “J.T. can throw on the run, and that might give us more opportunities for play-action.”
Dixon is a running back with a lot of tools. “Ricky has a great attitude, and he’s a big, strong runner,” DenHartog said. “He is unselfish and a very good blocker.”
Torfin is Hopkins’ power player.
“A.J. benches 330 pounds and squats 500,” DenHartog said. “He has accomplished that through hard work. A.J. is in great shape, and he’s our road grader in the offensive line.”
Torfin’s physical dimensions are as impressive as his weight room performance. He stands 6-3 and weighs in at 275 pounds.
Also returning in Hopkins’ offensive line is 6-foot-2, 270-pound center Ryan Papacek, a full-time starter last season.
“Ryan is another player who worked extremely hard in the off-season,” DenHartog said.
In addition to the seniors, Hopkins has key juniors returning to the starting lineup, led by inside linebacker Aaron Aune and corner back Lee Hutton.
“Aaron really has a nose for the football,” DenHartog said. “He is tough, playing alongside R.J. Lee Hutton is fast and has great confidence.”
Getting back on the field this fall – with a six-game regular-season schedule – is a bonus, and DenHartog doesn’t want his team to take that for granted.
“Above all, in these crazy COVID times, we are all thankful we can compete and play some games,” he said.
