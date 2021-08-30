When Hopkins High football practice began Aug. 16, new head coach Trevor Tolly arrived upbeat and enthusiastic.
“I have been blessed with an opportunity, and it has been great so far,” Tolly said.
The new Hopkins coach comes to town with a good football background. He was a player in high school and junior college, who went into coaching and became an assistant at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
“Coach Tolly wowed our whole committee, which consisted of student-athletes, boosters and members of the administrative team,” Hopkins activities director Dan Johnson said. “To a person, we reached the same conclusion – that’s our guy.”
Although Tolly has not had previous head-coaching experience, he possesses the leadership qualities the position requires, according to Johnson.
“Trevor has a passion for kids and a passion for the game,” Johnson said. “We hired him away from Wisconsin-River Falls to work with our student-athletes as a coach, mentor and counselor. A lot of people who interview for coaching jobs come in with what they want to coach. In his interview, Trevor said he would need to what the kids look like before he could determine the best way to coach them. His approach is, what can we do to make this group successful?”
“I worked with the players during the summer waiver period,” Tolly said. “I wanted to see what they’re good at. We were in a passing league against some good teams and won five out of six games. By working with the players in the summer, we had a chance to build a bond. I felt we connected even before we got down to the business of football. Establishing relationships and trust is very important to me.”
What is coach Tolly’s impression of his players so far?
“We have a lot of good leaders who take pride in Hopkins football,” he said. “And we have a lot of great guys on the coaching staff. Our goal is to do everything with a championship mindset. Like every other high school football team in Minnesota, we want to go to the Bank [for the state semifinals and finals]. To get there, we need to check every box during the process.”
Hopkins has several blue-chip players returning from last year’s 3-3 team. Among them are Aaron Aune, a third-year starting linebacker, Lee Hutton, a standout defensive back last fall and huge defensive lineman Bryce Buckingham.
“It should be fun,” Tolly said. “We need to be in great shape. We want to be the team in the fourth quarter, and that starts with conditioning. Our schedule has us playing against Class 6A opponents in the Maroon Division. We will see what we can do with them.”
