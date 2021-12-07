The senior class was small for the Hopkins High football team in 2021, but first-year head coach Trevor Tolly was impressed with the quality of those seniors.
Four of them were named to the All-Maroon District team recently. They are linebacker Aaron Aune, receiver and defensive back Lee Hutton, receiver and defensive back Jaxon Draack and two-way lineman Bryce Buckingham.
“Aaron played great at middle linebacker and led us in tackles with 87,” Tolly said. “He was also our punter. I am glad Aaron got this recognition.”
Hutton was a jack of all trades, playing wherever the coaching staff needed him. He averaged 35 yards per kick-off return and earned a spot in the Gray & White All-Star Classic in Tampa, Fla.
“Lee was hurt early in the season, but came back strong,” Tolly said.
As for Draack, Tolly used him mainly in the secondary. “Jaxon did a great job coming up and making tackles,” the coach said. “He also did a good job at wide receiver.”
Buckingham slimmed down for his senior year and added quickness. His presence in the defensive line helped the Royals each week. “A lot of teams ran away from Bryce,” Tolly said. “We used him quite a bit at tight end late in the season and he was a great presence as a blocker.”
In addition to the four all-district players, Hopkins has four all-district honorable mention players - senior wide receiver K.O. Pierre-Toussaint, junior running back and free safety Isaiah Harris, junior wide receiver and strong safety Rhys Vagle and senior linebacker Angelo Lockhart.
“K.O. had a lot of growth in his game and led us in receptions,” Tolly said. “Isaiah was our leader in rushing and receiving yards. Rhys helped us offensively and defensively and was also our place kicker. Angelo was a fearless tackler as one of our defensive leaders.”
Hopkins finished the season 0-9, but came close to wins on two occasions, when they lost to Burnsville 14-7 and Eagan 28-14.
“Football is the ultimate team sport,” Tolly said. “We will continue to stay positive and continue to learn. A lot of young guys played for us this year and found what it’s like on Friday night. We have some building to do and we’ll work on finding our identity.”
Hopkins might be one of the few teams in the state that has two seasoned quarterbacks set to return next year. Junior Gabe Ottmar was the starter this year, and when he was injured early in the year, sophomore Kam Fox came in to do a credible job. Obviously, Harris will come back as a key player on offense. Junior Charlie Shaw gained valuable experience this year while performing on offense, on defense and on special teams. Sophomore Jaxson Evan-Curry showed promise as a running back and linebacker.
Coach Tolly sees good “upsides” for sophomore receivers Malakai Smith and Owen Hall, sophomore corner back Whitney Young and sophomore offensive lineman Daunte Ndemo among others. In the line, Hopkins will welcome back six young players weighing between 250 and 300 pounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.