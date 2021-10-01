Injuries and inexperience have plagued the Hopkins High football team early in the 2021 season, but first-year head coach Trevor Tolly remains upbeat and optimistic.
“We are still trying to put a full game together,” said Tolly, who may have more sophomores than seniors in the starting lineup at this point.
The closest the Royals have come to winning was a 14-7 loss at Burnsville in week 2. Last Friday, playing their homecoming game at Hopkins High Stadium, the Royals scored the first touchdown of the game on a 95-yard run by Isaiah Harris, but then slumped in a 45-7 loss to Park of Cottage Grove.
Harris, a 5-10, 180-pound junior, is one of several underclassmen who has taken a leading role. Another is 5-10, 165-pound junior quarterback Gabe Ottmar, who missed a start last week, due to an injury.
In Ottmar’s place, Tolly started sophomore quarterback Kam Fox, who is slightly smaller than Ottmar at 5-9 and 155 pounds. After the Royals ran the ball early in the game, mainly with 6-foot, 200-pound tailback Jaxson Evan-Curry, the coaching staff decided to go to the air. Fox showed a strong arm and completed a 37-yard pass to senior wide receiver K.O. Pierre-Toussaint on the left sideline in the second quarter.
“As a sophomore, Kam did a good job stepping in at quarterback,” Tolly said. “He is eager to learn, eager to play on Friday nights. “We started the game in an I-formation, and then went to the shotgun.”
Park of Cottage used a methodical rushing attack to control the ball and the clock. Hopkins gave the Wolfpack a short field several times, including two times on safeties.
Hopkins defensive unit looked young Friday night, despite the presence of two seasoned seniors, end Bryce Buckingham and middle linebacker Aaron Aune.
“We used three or four sophomore defensive backs, two sophomore linebackers and one sophomore in the offensive line,” Tolly said. “Every sophomore goes through a learning curve. None of them have backed down from the challenge of playing on Friday night.”
Next for Hopkins is a 7 p.m. game against Forest Lake Friday, Oct. 1, at Forest Lake High School.
“It will be a dogfight,” Tolly said. “We’re looking for a win, and so is Forest Lake.”
The Hopkins head coach was not sure if Ottmar will be cleared to return as the quarterback this week. If he isn’t, Fox will be ready.
“We focus more on the process than on the outcome of games,” Tolly said. “The goal is to check all the boxes. Our team has developed a next-man-up mentality.”
