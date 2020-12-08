p2 spt hop girls xc drevlow

Hopkins cross country runner Sydney Drevlow treks along the Old Oak Fence at Gale Woods Farm on her way to taking fourth place in the 2020 Lake Conference Meet.

 (Sun File Photo by John Sherman)

It’s not often that an eighth-grade cross country runner places fourth in the Lake Conference, but by doing so this year Hopkins runner Sydney Drevlow earned a place on the All-Lake team.

“Sydney did a good job of making strides in her individual performance this season,” Hopkins cross country coach Mike Harris said. “She reaped the benefits of her training.”

Drevlow ran a 5K time of 18:25 in the conference race at Gale Woods Farm. The only girls who finished ahead of her are Wayzata sophomore Abbey Nechanicky, Minnetonka sophomore Maya Mor and St. Michael-Albertville junior Ali Weimer.

Also making the All-Lake team on the girls side for Hopkins is senior captain Laci Provenzano.

“Laci was sick and could not run in the conference meet,” Harris noted. “The Lake Conference has provisions in place to recognize girls who miss the conference meet because of an injury or an illness, and they recognized Laci’s performance this season.”

Senior Grace Burgess, junior Elsa Bergman and eighth-grader Daphne Grobstein were honorable mentions.

Hopkins boys team has two representatives on the All-Lake team, senior captains Ben Haberman and Leo Goodman.

“Ben is always very dynamic in his work ethic,” coach Harris said. “He leads by example and by words. Leo is quieter than Ben and let’s his actions speak for him. Ben will continue running at Augustana in Sioux Falls, South Dakota next season. Leo is undecided on a college.”

Senior Oliver Bernstein and freshmen Landon Herring and Tony Provenzano were honorable mentions.

