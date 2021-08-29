Hopkins High’s girls and boys cross country teams are on the path to a new section this fall.
With Minnesota high school cross country expanding from two to three classes, Hopkins no longer has to face state powers Edina, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka for the right to go to state. However, the Royals are still going to have to run well to compete with the top teams –Wayzata, Minneapolis Southwest and Armstrong – in the new Section 6AAA.
The section also includes Cooper, Minneapolis Edison, Minneapolis South and Minneapolis Washburn.
“Our runners are fired up and ready to compete in the new section,” Hopkins head coach Mike Harris said. “Their training was good this summer, with consistent workouts and low mileage.”
Young runners lead both Hopkins teams this fall.
Leading the girls team is freshman Sydney Drevlow, who was second in the 800-meter run at the Class 2A state track and field meet last season. She placed third in the 6AA cross country section last fall, trailing only Abbey Nechanicky of Wayzata and Maya Mor of Hopkins, who are juniors
“Sydney was recently in a mountain bike race in Colorado and placed in the top five,” coach Harris noted. “As a ninth-grader, it is good that she is diverse in her activities and training. Our girls could be in the top two in the section. Sydney, ninth-grader Daphne Grobstein and senior Elsa Bergman would be a legitimate top three on almost any cross country team. With some of the other girls, it will take them longer to find their confidence. We could see some big developmental jumps by October.”
The Hopkins boys team looks for leadership from sophomore Tony Provenzano. Coming off a good season in track, he is ranked among the top 20 by the section head coaches. In cross country last fall, Provenzano finished 27th at the 6AA meet.
“Tony earned that,” Harris said. “Among the boys teams in our section, Wayzata is the standout. On paper right now, Southwest and Armstrong are the next two.”
Sophomore Landon Hering is another experienced varsity runner for Hopkins, along with junior Suhayb Ali and senior Sam Gausmann.
Armstrong came on strong at the end of the 2020 season to win the 6AA boys team championship by one point over Eden Prairie in a race at Gale Woods Farm.
The Hopkins girls and boys will open the season Friday, Aug. 27, at the Northwoods Meet in Brooklyn Park. Races will be in the morning for all levels.
The Royals next big invitational is the Bauman/Rovn Meet, which will include more than 1,000 runners at various levels Thursday, Sept. 9, at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
