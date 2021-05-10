Two of the best high school boys track programs in Minnesota year in and year out are Hopkins and Wayzata.
So when the Lake Conference rivals met April 30 at Hopkins High Stadium, everyone seemed to be tracking the score. Hopkins finished the day with an 81.5-64.5 win. However, Wayzata didn’t go strong in two of the events, the 3200-meter run and the 4x400-meter relay. Would potential points in those events have turned the outcome in Wayzata’s favor? Perhaps, but the main prizes in May and June will determine which team is the best this year. Hopefully, there will be a state True Team meet, and then the big one is the Class 2A state meet at Hamline University.
Wayzata head coach Aaron Berndt likes his team’s personnel. But, at the same time, he has great respect for Hopkins.
“George Jackson will score a bucket full of points for Hopkins,” Berndt said, referring to the Royals’ All-American candidate. “A lot of years, it has been us and Hopkins. We have great respect for their program.”
In Friday evening’s meet, both teams came to compete. Ashton Brown of Hopkins won the 100-meter dash in 11.57 seconds, and Wayzata’s Owen Mickelson was second in 11.59. Wayzata had a 1-2-3-4 sweep in the 200 with Tarun Poliboina, Kristian Kaesviharn, Owen Dehm and Sean Diedrich. Gabriel Hirschman of Hopkins won the 400 in 52.76. Wayzata placed second with Dehm and Ashton Brown of Hopkins was fourth.
Nick Cichoski of the Trojans won the 800 in 2:01.31 and teammate Hamza Mohamed was second in 2:01.70. Hopkins’ Ben Haberman placed third.
Hopkins’ Leo Goodman won the 1,600 in 4:24.21, and Haberman was second in 4:25.76. Blake Hayden of Wayzata took third. Landon Hering and Suhayb Ali of Hopkins were first and second in the 3,200.
Jackson blew away the competition in both hurdles races. He went 14.04 in the 110-meter highs and 38.40 in the 300 intermediates. Hopkins teammate Sam Doffing was second in both hurdles events and another Royal, Lincoln Hatlestad, was third in both.
Hopkins won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays with Wayzata winning the 4x400.
The field event of the day was definitely pole vault. Wayzata’s Jack Helmich went 14 feet-3 inches for the win, and Hopkins’ J.T. Zell went 13-6. Both have a chance to be in the final slight at state in June.
Jackson’s long jump win was 22-7. He had another jump almost a foot longer that was wiped out by a scratch. Connor Vokaty of Wayzata and Lee Hutton of Hopkins were second and third.
Michael Meadowcroft won the triple jump for Wayzata with a best of 37 feet, 7.5 inches. Charles Roberts of Hopkins was second and Travis Salters of Wayzata placed third.
Wayzata finished 1-2-3 in the high jump with Salters, Meadowcroft and Michael Lawrence.
Brian Glomstad had a season-best shot put of 47-1. A.J. Torfin of Hopkins took second and Brett Kelzenberg of Wayzata placed third. Zach Peterson of Hopkins had a personal best of 131-4 to win the discus. Wayzata freshmen Jack Simon and Charles Smith placed second and third.
