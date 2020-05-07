Hopkins boys track and field coach Nick Lovas had high hopes for 2020 after winning the Minnesota State High School League and True Team Class AAA state championships last season.
Unfortunately, for the Royals and every other high school track and field team in the state, both state meets have been cancelled, leaving Lovas and others wondering what might have been.
“We were able to practice for one week before the state high school league closed spring sports practices,” Lovas said. “I saw great enthusiasm and great possibilities. We had more seniors than usual – about 20 boys and 20 girls. For six or seven senior boys, it was their first time out for track.”
Prior to the beginning of official practice in April, five experienced athletes led the Hopkins boys team in captains’ practices.
“They did a great job in preseason,” Lovas said. “Our captains are seniors Evan Komschlies and Niko Schmanski and juniors Sam Duffing, Ben Haberman and George Jackson.”
Jackson, who specializes in track and field, was expected to compete for individual state titles in the high jump and both hurdles events this spring.
“After we won the championships last year, our kids were excited to compete for spots on the podium again,” Lovas said. “I will miss the joy of seeing the kids compete for each other. We have a unique program at Hopkins, with the boys and girls training as one team. It is a small-town culture. The boys and girls train together, and there is one coaching staff. We have great camaraderie among the Lake Conference coaches. All of them are great colleagues, and one thing I will miss is seeing them at the meets.”
The Hopkins girls, with head coach Andrea Yesnes, were expected to contend for state berths this season with a nucleus of outstanding returnees, led by hurdler and jumper Ktyal Price and sprinters Alyia Brown and Alayna Contreras.
