Hopkins graduate Joe Klecker, who runs cross country and track for the University of Colorado in Boulder, is “in the best shape of his life,” in the words of his father, Barney Klecker.
Joe recently was named Colorado’s Co-Male Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row. He finished second in the NCAA Division I cross country meet and was an indoor track All-American in the 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs after finishing third in the 3,000 and second in the 5,000. His 14 points in the NCAA indoor meet were the most ever by a Colorado male track athlete. In addition to winning the Co-Male Athlete of the Year title twice, Joe won the prestigious Tom Hansen Medal, which is awarded to one athlete in each varsity sport by the PAC-12 Conference.
With the coronavirus pandemic looming, the 2020 Summer Olympics have been postponed until 2021, and that will give Joe more training time to bid for an Olympic berth in the marathon and the 10,000-meter run.
“Joe was looking forward to running the 3,000 and 5,000 meters in the NCAA [outdoor] track meet this spring, but then the season was canceled,” Barney Klecker said. “Putting the Olympic trials off for a year won’t hurt Joe.”
As a student at the University of Colorado, Joe has a chance to train at a high altitude year-round. He recently ran 20 miles, well above the mile-high marker.
“Joe has talent that most runners don’t have,” Barney said.
Times run the last three years reflect that.
On Feb. 1, Joe ran a 4 minute, 1 second mile. He was at 3 minutes flat three-quarters of the way through the race before running 1:01 on the final lap.
“Joe is looking for the sub-4 minute mile,” his father said. “He is ahead of what I ever dreamed of.”
Barney said that Klecker’s success is a “combination of speed, endurance and tenacity.
In high school, Joe had some injuries that held him back, but as he became smarter and more knowledgeable about training, he has avoided injuries the last three years.
“I have encouraged Joe to take a day off any time he feels even a twinge of pain,” Barney said. “And he has been good about that.”
To say that Joe comes from good running stock would be an understatement. For many years, Barney held the world record time for the 50-mile run. And Joe’s mother, Janis (Horns) Klecker, was an Olympic runner.
Barney’s long years of running have taken some toll on his body. He has had two hip replacements and also a shoulder replacement.
At age 69, he is still active. Four months after the shoulder replacement, he was ready for chores around home. and was shoveling snow even though he wasn’t supposed to do work like that while recovering.
“Joe recovers fast after a race, probably because he has the same genes as his mom and me,” Barney said.
Klecker was able to train with Colorado coaching legend Mark Wetmore, who has headed the cross country and track programs for many years.
The Buffaloes are consistently near the top in the NCAA men’s cross country and track rankings, usually in the top 10 at a minimum. Having athletes like Klecker probably doesn’t hurt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.