Fans who attended the Hopkins-Edina boys track dual meet April 16 at Hopkins High Stadium witnessed the brilliance of the athlete many say is the premier performer in Minnesota for 2021.
Hopkins senior George Jackson, who will attend Kansas University on scholarship, dominated in all three of his individual events as the Royals defeated Edina 78-58.
“George is a good man to have on your side,” Hopkins boys track coach Nick Lovas said. “He’s like a Swiss Army Knife – he can do so many different things.”
As a sophomore two years ago, Jackson was mainly a high jumper and hurdler, who helped in relays on occasion. This year, even after a 22-month hiatus from high school track, he is so versatile that the Hopkins coaches could virtually pull his events for any given day out of a hat.
“George can sprint, he can hurdle, then there is the high jump and maybe even the long jump and triple jump,” Lovas said. “We have to make sure that he has the confidence to do everything we ask him to do.”
Two years ago, Jackson learned by watching Joe Fahnbulleh, who earned a track scholarship as a sprinter for the University of Florida. Now, everyone else on the Hopkins program watches Jackson.
In Friday’s season opener, Jackson won the 100-meter dash in 11.16 seconds and the 400 dash in 51.51. He wasn’t pushed in either race. The 110-meter high hurdles, perhaps Jackson’s track wheelhouse, was over before it started. The Hopkins standout won in 14.23 seconds, while second place went to teammate Lincoln Hatlestad in 15.64. Basil Lulu of Hopkins finished third and Wyatt Erlandson of Edina took fourth.
Another good Royal performance in the 100-meter dash was Myles Champion’s second-place finish with a time of 12.01. Edina’s Wallace Neaton took third in 12.06.
Jackson wasn’t in the 200-meter dash, but teammate Sam Duffing won that race in 23.37.
Captain Charles Phinney of Edina was second to Jackson in the 400. Peter Mayer of Hopkins placed third and Kevin Yi of Edina took fourth.
The Royals placed 1-2 in the 800 with Leo Goodman running 2:04.37 and Sam Gausman taking second in 2:04.80. Tony Provenzano and Tristan Schmanski, two Hopkins freshman, were third and fourth.
Ben Haberman of Hopkins won the 1600 in 4:32.20. Ethan Bernstein of Edina was second and Suhayb Ali of Hopkins took third.
Hopkins freshman Landon Hering won the 3200 in a very close race with Edina’s Kurt Lebakken. The final margin was 10:21.22 to 10:21.73.
Moving to the field events, Edina went 1-2 in the shot put with football players Sam Rudi and Noah Richards. Maxwell Reed and Tyler Sweers of Hopkins finished third and fourth.
Hockey captain Zach Peterson of Hopkins went from the ice to the discus ring and won his event with a throw of 120 feet, 9 inches. Richards of Edina and Sweers of Hopkins placed second and third.
Edina took first in the high jump with Ben Spriggs clearing 6 feet. Aharon Vasquez of Hopkins was second and Edina’s Wyatt Erlandson took third.
J.T. Zell won the pole vault for Hopkins with a best of 12-9. Hatlestad of Hopkins was second with Edgar O’Brien and Ryan Hermes of Edina taking third and fourth.
Colin Dorsey of Edina won the long jump with a best of 18-7. Champion and Fuad Hassan of Hopkins were second and third.
Champion soared to victory with a triple jump of 40 feet, 4 inches. Second place went to Hopkins’ Chris Roberts with 39-2. Finley Smith of Edina was third.
Commenting on some of the best performances, besides Jackson’s, coach Lovas said, “Zach Peterson had a nice debut in the discus. J.T. Zell came close to his career best in the pole vault. This is Chris Roberts’ first year out for track and he’s close to 40 feet in the triple jump. Sam Duffing had a nice win in the 200 and Sam Gausman ran well in the 800.”
