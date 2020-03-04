Hopkins boys swimming and diving had a few consolation finals berths Feb. 27-29 in the AA state meet at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Juniors Elliot Berman, Nico Shrestha, Josh Boggess and Daniel Jaeger swam a season-best time of 3 minutes, 13.73 seconds in the 400-yard freestyle relay in the consolation final to finish 10th overall. The quartet tied for 11th in prelims in 3:15.28.
Berman also finished ninth overall in the 100 butterfly in 50.99, beating his prelim time of 51.25. He added a 14th-place finish in the 100 backstroke in a season-best time of 52.79, beating his prelim time of 53.2.
Shrestha was 15th in the 100 fly in 53.04, beating his prelim time of 52.62.
Berman and Shrestha also joined Boggess and Jaeger in the 200 medley relay and finished 17th overall in 1:38.5.
Junior Stuart Fish finished 24th in the diving prelims with 135.7 points.
