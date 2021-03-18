Hopkins boys swimming and diving finished runner-up in the 6AA section meet March 13.
The Royals finished with a 430.5, behind section champion Edina (619).
The 200-yard medley relay team of seniors Elliot Berman, Matt Sullivan, Nico Shrestha and Daniel Jaeger finished third in 1 minute, 37.29 seconds and advanced to state by beating the state standard (1:38.7).
Hopkins’ strong suit in the section meet was diving. Royal senior Stuart Fish was the champion with 428.55 points and junior Jackson Malone was second with 379.55. Eighth-grader Joseph Rinaldy also medaled with a fifth-place finish (307.75), missing state by one place. Sophomore Torren Goettsche-Arnold was seventh with a 212.2.
The 200 free relay (Seniors Max Robinson, Landon Witham, Josh Boggess and Sullivan) made state with a runner-up finish in 1:30.66.
Berman finished second in 50.4 in the 100 butterfly to make state. Shrestha also qualified for state with is third-place finish in 51.78, besting the state standard (52.76).
Hopkins also qualified for state in the 400 free relay. Shrestha, Jaeger, Robinson and Berman took second in 3:13.69.
Berman missed state by .02 seconds in the 100 backstroke. He finished third in 53.53, just falling shy of the state standard.
Shrestha was fifth in the 50 free in 22.21, and Jaeger tied for sixth in 22.49. Jaeger was fifth in the 100 free in 48.39, and Witham finished eighth in 51.15.
Robinson (1:49.74) and senior Ben Dolan (1:54.62) medaled in the 200 free with seventh- and eighth-place finishes. Sullivan was eighth in the 200 IM in 2:07.75. Robinson also took sixth in the 500 free in 5:00.05. Sullivan was eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.83.
