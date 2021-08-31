Minneapolis South contends for the Minneapolis City Conference boys soccer title year-in and year-out, so when the Tigers visited Hopkins on Aug. 28, it was a tough draw for the Royals.
South led 2-0 at halftime, but in the second half, the young Hopkins team got its bearings and scored to make the final count 2-1.
“We had a rough start and a good finish,” Hopkins head coach Chris Swenson said after the match. “Twenty minutes into the game, we changed our formation, and that gave us more depth in the middle. We had a greater percentage of the possession in the second half against a good opponent. We’re young this year and put five freshmen out there. The players are good on the intellectual side, and that helps us control the play.”
Almost everyone who played for Hopkins had good moments. Goalkeeper Aaron Chinavare had a solid game and made a big save late in the second half to keep the score 2-1.
Hopkins scored its only goal of the match when junior Roman Mattison converted a set piece.
“We have been working hard on set pieces in practice, so it was nice to get that goal,” Swenson said.
The Royals coach liked the leadership of captains Coleman Chen, Peter Eklund and Nolan Rider.
“Having Coleman and Nolan as the center backs puts the rest of the team at ease,” Swenson said.
Another noticeable standout in Saturday’s match, sophomore midfielder Griffin Price, showed a talent for moving the ball with the dribble. He played on varsity last season and has returned to the pitch bigger, stronger and faster this season.”
