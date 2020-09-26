After seven games this season the Hopkins High boys soccer team already has three victories and a tie in Lake Conference games.
The Royals added a 2-0 victory over Buffalo Sept. 14, and then lost at Edina 5-0 two nights later. The margin of the loss to Edina was deceiving because Hopkins played more than half the match with only 10 players as the result of a red-card ejection.
Edina is hard enough to play 11-on-11, but when you get into 11-on-10 it’s a different game.
“That red card changed the dynamic,” Hopkins head coach Chris Swenson said. Edina spread the field and made Hopkins chase. And in the second half, a 2-0 game eventually became a 5-0 game.
Sammy Presthus, Edina’s high-scoring junior forward scored two goals to make the score 4-0, and then a late goal by Tommy O’Brien sealed the deal. In the first half, Edina had goals from seniors Aidan Holovina and Tristan Nooleen.
Hopkins’ best chance for a goal came with the score 1-0 in the first half. Raines Lucas made a nice run and shot the ball to the far post, where it hit the intersection of the goal post and crossbar and bounced away.
“Raines is doing a great job,” Swenson said. “He played JV last year, and was determined to be a varsity player this year. Raines put in the work with his off-season training, and you see the results.”
Goalkeeper Jonas Swan battled gamely, but Edina’s man advantage simply allowed the Hornets too many good scoring chances. Defenders Lucas and Gavin Hoffman and midfielders Peter Eklund, Nolan Rider and Griffin Price kept the ball away from the goal until Presthus led the second half Hornet swarm.
In the win over Buffalo, Hopkins scored a goal in each half. Hassan Hassan and Ishmael Montoya each put a ball in the back of the net, while Price, the only freshman starter, had an assist.
Swan, in his third season as the varsity keeper, has given everything he has, Swenson noted.
The only game this year that got away from the Royals was a 10-0 loss at Minnetonka in late August.
There will be a rematch Thursday, Sept. 24, at Hopkins High Stadium.
“After we played them that first time, I would have said Minnetonka is the best team in the Lake Conference,” Swenson said. “But then we played Wayzata and Edina in conference games, and they are really good too.”
Swenson remembers the first Tonka-Hopkins game and noted that several Skipper starters played late into the second half when the score was 8-0. “We will be motivated for Thursday’s game,” he said.
