It’s usually a positive when a high school soccer team has more candidates to choose from, and Hopkins boys coach Chris Swenson was pleased to greet 95 players at the 2021 tryouts.
“We have grown every year since I’ve been here,” Swenson said. “I like having more numbers, but it makes the decisions harder. We are seeing a higher quality of play this year along with a better intellectual capacity for soccer.”
One reason for that might be the return of nine varsity letter winners from last season. That group is led by three captains – senior midfielders Coleman Chin, Peter Eklund and Nolan Rider.
The other lettermen are senior goalkeeper Aaron Chinavare, senior defenders Jackson Malone and Clyde Retish, junior forward Lucas Rodriguez Westling, junior midfielder Elijah Anderson and sophomore midfielder Griffin Price.
Most of Hopkins graduation losses were on defense, with the departure of starting goalie Jonas Swan and back line players Monroe Chumklang, Daniel Grossman, Will Hess, Gavin Hoffman and Lucas Raines. Hassan Hassan, one of the team’s top scorers, also graduated in June.
“We have good young talent,” Swenson said. “There are four or five freshman who could get varsity minutes. Our leadership [from the captains] has been very impressive. They are doing all the right things, and we had good turnouts for captains’ practice.”
The Royals are preparing for the season opener against Lake Conference rival Minnetonka at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Hopkins. The Skippers lost All-State forward Dylan Olson to graduation, but return standout sophomore Jake Hennen on the attack, Ben Chung in the midfield, George Lindberg, Jack Olson and Jake Herbert on defense and Jamie Deneen in goal.
Swenson recalled that Minnetonka beat the Royals 10-0 in last year’s opener at Minnetonka and vows it won’t be like that this time.
“I am looking for a good game,” the Hopkins coach said.
The Lake Conference has the same power teams as always, namely Minnetonka, Edina, Eden Prairie and Wayzata. With a combination of experience and talent, the Royals will be looking to move up in the Lake ranks this year.
