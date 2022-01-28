The Hopkins High boys hockey team was in need of a win Friday, Jan. 21, at Breck School after losing its two most recent games to Eden Prairie 9-0 and Anoka 5-2, t
The Royals didn’t disappoint their fans as sophomore goaltender Jimmy Davis shut the Mustangs out 2-0.
“When you shut a team out, it is a team effort, not just your goaltender,” Hopkins head coach Erik Vetsch said. “Jimmy has two shutouts now. He is trying to find consistency. Hopefully, this win will get us back on our feet.”
Captains scored both Hopkins goals at Breck. Conor Junker fired in the game-winner in the second period with the assist going to Cade De St. Hubert. After Breck pulled goalie Jack Thomson in favor of an extra attacker late in the third period, Finn Greeley took the opportunity to score an insurance goal.
Vetsch praised his defensemen for an outstanding effort against the Mustangs.
“The whole D corps played well,” he said. “Andre Kristal and Lukas Wright are our senior defensemen. Jacob White and Finn De St. Hubert have really picked up their game and will be leaders for us next season.”
In the loss to Anoka Jan. 18, the Royals had 17 penalty minutes to only two minutes for Anoka, and that was essentially the difference, as the Tornadoes pumped in three power-play goals in the second period.
Louis DeGiulio had a big game for the Royals, scoring both goals. One was assisted by Greeley and the other was assisted by Cade De St. Hubert. On the plus side of the ledger, Hopkins outshot Anoka 35-28.
One of the most significant games of the season is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, when the St. Louis Park Orioles visit the Royals at Hopkins Pavilion. Park has had the better of this backyard series for several years, and Hopkins would like nothing more than an upset win before its home crowd.
The Royals have a Lake Conference game against the Minnetonka Skippers at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center.
Hopkins takes an overall record of 6-11-0 into this week’s action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.