Hopkins boys hockey is set for what is likely to be its toughest challenge of the year with a 7 p.m. game against Wayzata Thursday, Feb. 10, at Plymouth Ice Center.
Coach Pat O’Leary’s Wayzata squad stands 13-7-1 overall and is tied with Minnetonka for second place in the Lake Conference at 6-2-0. The Royals have already lost games to Eden Prairie and Minnetonka. The score against Minnetonka was 14-0.
From Hopkins’ standpoint, improvement is the goal against the bigger schools in the Lake Conference. Coach Erik Vetsch isn’t expecting miracles, as much as he is hoping Hopkins will close the gap against any of the Lake’s big four – Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka and Wayzata.
The Royals lost a 6-3 decision to Dodge County last week and enters the Wayzata game with a 6-15-0 record.
Senior forward Finn Greeley, a defenseman prior to this season, is Hopkins’ leading scorer. He has 24 points on nine goals and 15 assists. Right with Greeley is Cade De St. Hubert, who has 23 points on 12 goals and 11 assists. Louis DeGiulio has 17 points on six goals and 11 assists.
Sophomore goalie Jimmy Davis has earned all six of Hopkins’ victories in his second year as the starter. He has a 4.58 goals-against average along with a save percentage of .862.
Hopkins doesn’t have the extensive youth hockey program like the other Lake Conference communities, but coach Vetsch remains optimistic. With the section tournament two weeks away, there is time for the Royals to put their best game on the ice.
