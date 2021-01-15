As the 2021 boys hockey season got underway with tryouts last week, Hopkins new head coach Erik Vetsch found himself in a unique position.
“We have 31 kids coming out, and I don’t think we will have to cut anyone,” he said.
As long as the Royals have two goalies – one to play varsity, one to play JV – that works.
Other schools might have issues of keeping pods separated on the rink, but Hopkins should be able to accomplish that at its home rink, the legendary Hopkins Pavilion.
“The hardest thing for me as a new coach is that I didn’t meet with the kids [in-person] until the first practice,” Vetsch said. Originally, the first practice was going to be Nov. 23, but COVID-19 restrictions pushed the beginning of the season back seven weeks.
“We have to do our best to make sure the kids are safe,” Vetsch said in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. “And at the same time, we want to keep their families safe.”
Hopkins starts the 2021 season without last year’s All-Lake Conference goalie, Zach Hayes, who transferred to Eden Prairie.
Leading the Royals’ returnees are senior forwards and captains Dominic Valentini and Zach Peterson. Other leadership returns with alternate captains Conor Junker and Will Nelson.
Hopkins is playing an independent schedule this season, and so far, 17 of the 18 dates on the schedule are filled. Because the season is beginning later than usual, teams are limited to 18 games, rather than the usual 25. For fall sports, teams played through sectionals but didn’t have state tournaments. The playoff system for this year is still in the works as the season begins.
“My biggest thing is to make sure the players have a good experience,” Vetsch said. “I want to be able to keep them playing.”
Hopkins will open the season with a game against Henry Sibley Saturday, Jan. 16, at West St. Paul Arena. A game time has not been set.
The Royals’ second game of the season against Buffalo will also be on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Buffalo Ice Center. Road play continues at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, with the Royals facing Minneapolis United at Parade Ice Garden. Finally, there is a home game against Dodge County at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Hopkins Pavilion.
“We will play a combination of Class AA and Class A teams,” Vetsch said. “We want to come into the season with a positive mindset that we will be able to compete. Some of the opponents we’ll be playing are Kennedy, Jefferson, South St. Paul, Chanhassen, St. Louis Park, Waconia and South St. Paul.”
While Vetsch is new to the Hopkins program, he has a wealth of experience, including 14 seasons as an assistant working with Edina head coach Curt Giles. Vetsch’s previous head coaching experience at Bloomington Kennedy will also help him as he takes over the Royals program.
