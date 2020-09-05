The Hopkins High boys cross country season got off to a good start Friday, Aug. 28, even though the Royals lost to perennial state power Edina, 27-29.
Leo Goodman and Ben Haberman, a pair of Hopkins senior captains, finished 1-2 in the opening meet of the year, which was two miles, rather than the customary 5K. Goodman ran 9 minutes, 52 seconds and Haberman finished in 9:56. They were the only two to break the 10-minute barrier.
Edina took places 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 to gain its narrow margin of victory.
Hopkins senior Oliver Bernstein broke the Hornets’ chain by finishing sixth in 10:19. Another good performance for the Royals was a ninth place from freshman Landon Hering, who finished in 10:32.
“We have fantastic senior leadership,” Hopkins head coach Mike Harris said. “Our top three are very good. Ben Haberman has great drive and enthusiasm for cross country. Leo has great wheels and a stride length that is second to none. Oliver put himself in position to have a stellar race, and he did. I look forward to more efforts like that from him.”
Harris is looking for his fourth through 10th runners to close the gap between themselves and the top three. Senior Jonathan Trudell and Samuel Gausmann showed promise against Edina by placing 11th and 12th, and Tony Provenzano was the winner in the JV race on Friday.
“Our boys had not competed for 10 months prior to this race,” Harris noted. “That takes a toll.”
The turnout for cross country on the boys side was down by 10-15 athletes this season.
One of the changes in high school cross country this season, due to COVID-19 concerns, is that there are no fans allowed on the course. This is part of the State High School League’s protocol to prevent the spread of the virus.
Without fans, the teams have to take on the task of creating their own excitement on the course.
“On both of our teams [boys and girls], our athletes all have a caring attitude towards their teammates,” Harris said.
The next meet for the Royals will be a home meet against the Eden Prairie Eagles at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
Coached by Jeff Lindlief, Eden Prairie has a long history of success in boys cross country. This meet will match Goodman, Haberman and Bernstein against Eden Prairie’s top runners, seniors Isaac Hartman, Alex Gutierrez and Jack Gschwendtner. It should be a good duel between two potential state top-10 squads.
