Bad luck prevented the Hopkins High boys cross country team from qualifying for state. However, two Royals have qualified for the State Class AAA Meet Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Running in Minnesota’s fastest section (6AAA), Hopkins senior Suhayb Ali and junior Landon Hering earned high places with Ali taking eighth in 15:42.10 and Hering taking ninth in 15:46.63.
“Any time high school runners go under 16 minutes at Gale Woods Farm, they are players,” Hopkins head coach Mike Harris observed. “Suhayb and Landon have been exceptional all season.”
Harris described Hopkins’ section experience overall as Murphy’s Law. Eighth-grade phenom Logan Drevlow, third for Hopkins all season, was unable to run Oct. 26. And early in the race, Miles’ Harris, the coach’s son, suffered a bad injury when a fellow competitor stepped on the back of his shoe.
“Miles was able to finish the race without his shoe on some tough terrain,” coach Harris said. But with Miles’ injury, Hopkins lost places in the standings and thus had a higher team score.
Wayzata, the favorite to win state this week, was the section team champion with Minneapolis Washburn second and Minneapolis Southwest third. A game effort made Hopkins the fourth-place finisher.
How fast is Section 6AAA this season? Eleven competitors finished below 16 minutes on a hilly course at Gale Woods Farm. Wayzata was the prohibitive favorite and finished with 39 points. The most-watched race was between Washburn and Southwest for second place. Washburn had low cards with 60 points to 63 for Southwest.
