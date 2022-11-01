Bad luck prevented the Hopkins High boys cross country team from qualifying for state. However, two Royals have qualified for the State Class AAA Meet Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

Running in Minnesota’s fastest section (6AAA), Hopkins senior Suhayb Ali and junior Landon Hering earned high places with Ali taking eighth in 15:42.10 and Hering taking ninth in 15:46.63.

Tags

Load comments