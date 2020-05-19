p2 spt hop boysbb walton

Hopkins senior guard Kerwin Walton draws contact from a Hibbing player before finishing a jump shot during a Royal victory in the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase earlier this year at Anoka-Ramsey Community College. Walton is continuing his basketball career at North Carolina.

 (Sun File Photo by John Sherman)

Collegiate basketball fans throughout the country waited until the last minute for Hopkins’ All-State guard Kerwin Walton to choose a school.

On April 27, the last day to accept a Division I scholarship offer, the 6-foot-5 senior cast his lot with the North Carolina Tar Heels. There were three other schools on his list of finalists - Minnesota, Arizona and Creighton.

It is easy to see why North Carolina is attractive to Walton.

One, Carolina head coach Roy Williams has an NCAA championship pedigree. Two, Michael Jordan, the consensus best NBA player of all time, honed his craft with the Tar Heels. Three, Almost every home game is sold out at the Dean Smith Center on the Carolina campus. And Four, prior to signing Walton, the Tar Heels already had a 2020 recruiting class that was rated third in the nation by ESPN.

“This is always an interesting process,” Hopkins head coach Kenny Novak Jr. said. “When good schools are recruiting you, it is a tough decision. To Kerwin’s credit, he figured it out.”

There was speculation that University of Minnesota coach Richard Pitino might be able to keep Walton close to home, but that opportunity seemed to go south when Daniel Oturu, the Gophers’ All-Big Ten center, announced that he was entering the NBA draft.

Arizona was in the picture until the end, mainly because 2019 Hopkins graduate Zeke Nnaji had a great experience there last season, making the All-Pac Twelve team as a freshman forward. Nnaji has opted for the NBA draft.

“I think Zeke will be a first-round draft choice,” Novak said.

Another Hopkins player already in the NBA is Amir Coffey, who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Amir worked hard and pushed himself to make the Clippers’ final roster,” Novak pointed out.

Walton averaged 27 points per game in making first-team All-State and led the Royals to a State Class 4A Tournament berth this winter. The state tourney was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Eden Prairie was favored to win state, but the second time through the Lake Conference schedule, Hopkins gave the Eagles a great game, losing 81-75 on EP’s home floor.

“By the time Kerwin was a sophomore, I knew he would be a big-time recruit,” Novak said. “The thing about Kerwin is that he might be the most efficient player I’ve coached. A lot of people who watch basketball look for that one big move. I have always liked watching players like Kerwin, who make the big plays look easy.”

