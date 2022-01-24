Hopkins High’s boys basketball team had an uncharacteristic week with three straight losses - two of them in the final seconds - but head coach Kenny Novak Jr. maintains hope.
Wayzata notched a 64-61 overtime win over the Royals Jan. 18, then on Jan. 21, the Royals were beaten at Minnetonka 73-72 on a last-second put back by Jordan Cain. The following day, Hopkins fell to LaCrosse Central from Wisconsin 66-47.
The loss to Wayzata was difficult to accept because Hopkins had a strong second half that ended with a game-tying three at the buzzer by senior guard Tyrell Sappington. In overtime, Wayzata outscored Hopkins 5-2, and another last-second three by CJ O’Hara was slightly off the mark.
“Tyrell has improved a ton since last season,” Novak said. “He was able to hit a big shot.”
Sappington led Hopkins with 18 points and 6-7 senior forward Elvis Nnaji scored 17. O’Hara was held to 10 points.
The Royals’ leaders in the loss to Minnetonka were O’Hara with 28 points and eighth-grade guard Jayden Moore with a career high of 22 points.
“Jayden is doing extremely well for an eighth-grader,” Novak said. “He attacked the basket against Minnetonka more than he did in the Wayzata game.”
Despite foul trouble that had him on the bench several times, Nnaji scored in double figures with 11.
After the loss to LaCrosse Central, Novak described the opponent as “a really focused team that had very few letdowns.”
Novak knew LaCrosse Central would be a good opponent, based on its win over Wayzata earlier this season.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, Hopkins travels to St. Michael-Albertville for a Lake Conference game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.