A battle of two state-ranked teams needed overtime to decide a winner as No. 7 (Class 4A) Hopkins outscored No. 1 (Class 3A) Minnehaha Academy 12-5 in overtime to pull off the 92-85 win inside Lindbergh Center on Dec. 17.
The Redhawks led 37-35 at the half as the two teams turned up the intensity on the rim in the second half to combine for 88 points to end regulation tied at 80-80.
Hopkins improved to 4-2 after losing 2-of-3 to start the season while Minnehaha Academy dropped to 3-2 giving up a season-high in points and were one point off a season-high output.
Minnehaha standout senior Jalen Suggs had 41 points and 12 points before fouling out with 4 minutes, 50 seconds to go in overtime.
Hopkins was well above its season average while allowing 85 points for the third time this season. Both of the previous games where they gave up 85 points resulted in losses – 85-70 against Park Center on Nov. 30 and 85-82 against Shakopee on Dec. 7.
The Royals picked up a third consecutive win thanks to a 29-point, 11-rebound double-double by Kerwin Walton. Junior Jaelen Treml added 23 points and three rebounds, and senior Cornell Richardson, who transferred from Osseo High School, had 11 points and four rebounds.
Elvis Nnaji had seven points and six rebounds, and junior Andre Gray had nine points and grabbed one rebound.
Hopkins also made 28 free throws as a team.
Other results
The Royals picked up a 78-67 win over Nicolet (Ind.) High School during the Southside Showcase at Minnehaha Academy Dec. 14.
Walton paced the team with 19 points, Nnaji had 15 points and Gray had 10 points as 10 different players scored.
Hopkins began the week with a 56-47 win at neighboring St. Louis Park on Dec. 12 to put an 85-82 loss to Shakopee during The Breakdown’s Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins the previous Saturday behind them.
Against Park, the Royals built a 33-20 halftime lead as Gray and Nnaji teammed up to lead the offense with 15 points each. Richardson finished with 13 points.
Tristan Lee added six points and Xavier White added five points.
