Hopkins junior Xavier White, pictured going for a layup earlier this season, is one of the starters set to return next season for the Royals.

 (Sun File Photo by John Sherman)

After qualifying for the AAAA state Boys basketball tournament with a 71-60 win over Cooper in the 6AAAA section finals, Hopkins never had a chance to play at the Target Center.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota State High School League was forced to cancel all divisions of the state boys tourney.

Hopkins head coach Kenny Novak Jr. understands why that happened, but he laments the loss of the chance to compete at state. He was especially looking forward to another chance to face Eden Prairie, the only team to beat Hopkins twice this season.

“We had to clean up three things the second time we played Eden Prairie [in an 81-75 loss],” Novak said. “We did a better job on the defensive boards, played John Henry’s left side better and took away some of Drake Dobbs’ drives. It would have been fun to play them again.”

Despite the two losses to Eden Prairie, the Royals didn’t lose many more on the way to a 24-5 season record. In the section tournament, they defeated Minneapolis South and Wayzata in addition to Cooper.

The Royals will graduate All-Lake Conference starters Cornell Richardson, Sawyer Shrake and Kerwin Walton, plus key sixth man Regan Merritt.

On the plus side, Hopkins will bring back Andre Gray II, who was All-Lake this season as a 6-foot-3 junior guard. Gray’s versatility showed in his ability to guard taller post players, and he took on some of the Lake Conference’s best, including 6-8 Cameron Steele from Minnetonka, 6-8 Carter Bjerke from Wayzata, 6-10 Jacob Hutson from Edina and 6-6 Austin Andrews from Eden Prairie.

Another starter set to return next season is 6-5 guard Xavier White, who played well as a junior. Also coming back will be 6-4 Jaelen Treml, one of Hopkins’ best defenders as a sophomore this year. Elvis Nnaji, a 6-7 sophomore, missed some of the season with an injury, but showed that he is capable of fitting in nicely in the varsity rotation. Guard Tristan Lee (6-2) played some good minutes this year and anticipates an expanded role as a senior.

“White and Treml both did a nice job this season,” Novak said. “Treml was one of the best defenders we had and White was very solid. The key for him and for Elvis Nnaji is to get stronger. Elvis will make strides. He had a little bit of a tendency to rush it this year.

The Royals had to cancel their postseason banquet due to the coronavirus, and as of this week, the spring sports season is in jeopardy for all Minnesota high schools.

