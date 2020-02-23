Hopkins boys basketball coach Kenny Novak Jr. is using the word efficiency a lot as the playoffs approach for area boys basketball teams.
The Royals will go into the 6AAAA section tournament as the defending state champion and probably the favorite, as well, but it’s no easy path to state with teams like Armstrong and Wayzata ready to challenge Novak’s boys.
Hopkins played well in both of its Lake Conference games last week - an 81-75 loss to undefeated Eden Prairie on Feb. 11 and an 89-63 rout of Wayzata on Feb. 14. Since Eden Prairie is in a different section than Hopkins, Novak can put the Eagles out of his plans for now. Wayzata is the team Hopkins usually faces for the section title, so Novak is more concerned with the Trojans.
“In the Wayzata game, I thought we were very efficient offensively,” Novak said. “We played with a nice rhythm. Kerwin Walton was able to draw people to him, and he trusted his teammates.”
Walton is Hopkins’ best player and one of the state’s best guards at 6-5. In the loss to Eden Prairie he had scored 38 points. Against Wayzata, he upped his assists and still scored 25 points.
Help for Walton in the Wayzata game came from two other double-figure scorers – Xavier White with 13 points and Andre Gray with 11. Cornell Richardson and Jaelen Treml each added seven.
In the Eden Prairie game, Walton’s only teammate to score in double figures was Gray with 12. White was next with eight and Richardson scored six.
Speaking of Richardson, Novak said, “Cornell has improved as much as any kid I have ever coached. He holds the defense hostage and then makes a good play.”
Novak is looking for better rebounding than he saw in the loss to Eden Prairie. Much of the time, Hopkins puts five guards on the floor, so rebounding is always a concern.
Elvis Nnaji could help in that regard, now that he has returned from an injury.
“We are definitely a team of guards,” Novak said. “If you have guards that puts you in a pretty good position.”
