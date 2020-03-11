Top-seeded Hopkins and second-seeded Cooper had to work hard for their wins in the 6AAAA section boys basketball semifinals Friday, March 6, at Osseo High School.
Hopkins improved to 24-4 overall with its 66-56 win over fifth-seeded Wayzata. Cooper won an even closer game, 63-61 over St. Louis Park, the third seed.
“We are always concerned when we play Wayzata,” Hopkins head coach Kenny Novak Jr. said earlier in the week. “They’re very talented.”
Proof of that came in the first half, as Wayzata rolled to a 33-22 halftime lead.
After making halftime adjustments, Hopkins was able to quicken the pace and outscore the Trojans 44-23 on the way to their 10-point win.
Kerwin Walton, the Division I prospect, got hot and led Hopkins with 30 points. Andre Gray added 10 for the Royals and Regan Merritt had eight.
Wayzata, which relies on underclassmen, was led by 6-8 sophomore center Carter Bjerke with 15 points and sophomore guard Drew Berkland with 13. Junior guard Eddie Beeninga added 11 points.
In the first round of section play March 5, Hopkins had no trouble with eighth-seeded Minneapolis South in an 89-49 blowout.
The good thing about the game was that coach Novak could play all of his personnel.
Walton led the scoring with 24 points. Others in the scoring column included Gray with 13 points, Xavier White with 12, Sawyer Shrake with nine, Tristan Lee with seven, Elvis Nnaji with six and Jaelen Treml and Cornell Richardson with 5 each. Andrew Chisley, Shane Geschwind and Tyrell Sappington combined for eight points.
