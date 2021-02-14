Hopkins High boys basketball coach Kenny Novak Jr. reached a lofty milestone in a 59-54 overtime victory Feb. 2 at Chaska, becoming only the third hoops coach in state history to reach 900 career wins.
Since the other two – Chisholm’s Bob McDonald and Rocori’s Bob Brink – are retired, the path to the all-time wins record is clear for coach Novak. McDonald has more than 1,000 victories, but at the rate Novak has been winning the last few years, he has a good chance if he’s still on the bench four or five years from now.
After his 900th victory, Novak wanted to talk about his team more than his milestone.
“Everybody played pretty solid for us,” he said. “We did enough to pull it out against a very good Chaska team. They’re going to be tough for anyone to deal with.”
Looking back on his career, which began when Novak was named head coach at Blaine High School for the 1982-83 season, Novak said, “I don’t remember any of the details from my first win. I have no clue who we played. There have been a lot of games between then and now.”
For almost all of the games that he won at both Blaine and Hopkins (where he started in 1989-90), coach Novak has been assisted by his dad, Kenny Novak Sr.
Novak Sr. was not on the bench for the 900th win. He and his wife Joanie think it is wise for him to stay sheltered in the COVID-19 era. The elder Novak will turn 92 in March.
Hopkins’ win over Chaska gave the Royals a 5-1 record for their 2021 games. The only loss was to Minnetonka 63-61.
Balanced scoring was one of the keys in the win over Chaska. Six-foot-2 senior guard Tristan Lee was the top scorer for Hopkins with 14 points. Jaelen Treml, a 6-4 senior guard, added 13 points and 6-foot guard Brenlynd Jarrett had 11. Six-seven junior center Elvis Nnaji scored seven and 6-6 senior guard Xavier White had six.
Chaska led 32-27 at the half before Hopkins outscored the Hawks 23-18 in the second half to force overtime.
With Treml making a couple big baskets, the Royals had a 9-4 edge in overtime.
Now that win No. 900 is in the books, Novak can concentrate on the Lake Conference season and on getting his team ready for the postseason.
The Royals are tied with Wayzata for the Lake Conference lead, and the biggest test of the season will be a 7 p.m. game at Wayzata, Friday, Feb. 12, at the Trojans’ gym. In the first meeting, Hopkins used the home-court advantage for an 87-80 win.
