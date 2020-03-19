Hopkins boys basketball was looking forward to playing in the Class 4A state tournament this week at the Target Center, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota State High School League cancelled the tourney for the first time ever since it started in 1913.
The Royals defeated Cooper 71-60 in the 6AAAA section final March 11 at Osseo High School, and at that point there was excitement about state. The excitement ended with the high school league’s decision to cancel the event on Friday, March 13.
“I told my kids today, and they were really bummed,” Hopkins head coach Kenny Novak Jr. said Friday afternoon.
The Royals would have taken a 24-5 record to state and probably would have been one of the top four seeds with the hope of repeating as state champs.
As a consolation prize, the Royals were one of only a few Class 4A teams in the state to end the season with a win. The Cooper game was hard fought and very physical. One of the concerns going into the game was Cooper’s trapping, pressing defense, but as it turned out, Hopkins senior point guard Cornell Richardson embraced that pressure and played with poise.
“Cornell took the brunt of the pressure and the double teams,” Novak said. “Because Cooper was trapping, it was harder to get the ball to Kerwin Walton [the Royals’ leading scorer]. Kerwin finished with 16 points, which would be a great night for almost any player in a section final.”
Hopkins’ balance, along with Richardson’s play, was a key to victory. Richardson was the second leading scorer for the Royals with 14 points, and Andre Gray II added 11. Regan Merritt scored eight points, and Jaelen Treml, Xavier White and Sawyer Shrake each scored six. Tristan Lee completed the scoring with four points.
Cooper’s dynamic sophomore guard, Davion Evans, led all scorers with 20 points.
“We did what we had to do in order to win,” Novak said. “There was a lot of reaching and grabbing. We did a good job of getting to the foul line. Defensively, I thought we allowed too much penetration.”
Cooper opened the game by taking a 7-0 lead, but Hopkins came back to tie the score 9-9.
Richardson scored on a 3-pointer and followed with a floater in the lane to give Hopkins its first 10-point lead, 25-14. Merritt’s corner three-pointer sent the Royals to the intermission with a 33-22 lead.
Cooper closed that gap to 34-33 before Hopkins regained its advantage. Gray and Merritt scored on back-to-back fast breaks to make the score 48-42. Then the Royals restored their biggest lead when White scored a free throw and a basket and Gray added two for a 53-42 lead.
The Hawks never got closer than 10 points after that, and White’s two-hand dunk gave the Royals control in the latter stages, 67-55. Gray and Shrake sealed the deal with late free throws.
“Different guys stepped up at different times,” Novak said. “We played pretty well with the lead. I wish we would have set more screens for Kerwin, so it would be easier to get the ball to him. It was a blood-and-guts type game, and I thought we rebounded pretty well.”
From a point guard’s perspective, Richardson said, “Cooper plays a fast-paced game and comes after you with everything they’ve got. It was a good atmosphere tonight, and we showed we have a lot of weapons. Our younger guys did a lot on the big stage.”
Walton said, “Cooper plays with a lot of heart and passion, so we knew it would be a tough game. Double teams are nothing new - I have seen them all season. Our other guys were able to score.”
