As a senior at Moose Lake High School during the 1981-82 school year, Annie Adamczak Glavan saw her master plan work to perfection.
Adamczak led her volleyball, basketball and fastpitch softball teams to undefeated seasons – 24-0 in volleyball, 26-0 in basketball and 24-0 in fastpitch for an aggregate record of 74-0.
On April 5, Adamczak Glavan, who is now the director of Club 43 Volleyball in Hopkins, was scheduled to be inducted into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame. However, the coronavirus pandemic caused indefinite postponement of the ceremony. She is one of 15 members of this hall of fame’s third class.
“Lots of people who know me now don’t realize that I played basketball,” Adamczak Glavan said in a recent interview.
One reason is that Adamczak Glavan primarily played volleyball at the University of Nebraska, although she did join the basketball team for her junior year.
At Moose Lake High, Adamczak’s feats were legendary, as a collection of driven, focused high school athletes made history.
“We didn’t lose and that was our expectation,” she said. “We grew up together, believing we would always win, and I probably was the most competitive of all of them.”
As a 5-foot-11 senior forward on her state championship basketball team, Adamczak Glavan averaged 18 points per game. Another 5-11 forward, Dianne Berg, averaged 16 points a game, and Kris Jones, the star guard, averaged 15 points per game. Jones would later serve as head basketball coach at Richfield and Wayzata High Schools.
“We had only 40 girls per class then,” Adamczak Glavan said. “But a lot of good athletes. All five of our starters averaged in double figures. We all played three sports.”
Nobody ever had to teach Adamczak Glavan how to compete.
“I lived on the family farm with eight brothers [and three sisters].” she said. “I learned early in life that I wasn’t the only one to consider, that I was not the only one at the dinner table. We didn’t know anything else but farming and sports – tackle football, basketball, tennis. My parents were not sports fans, and I didn’t play anything organized until I was in ninth grade. We lived in the middle of nowhere, and I tried to emulate what I watched on TV, whether it was the Vikings or NBA basketball.
“When I finally had the opportunity to play basketball indoors, it was like Christmas every day. It was all about the team and the community – kind of like [the movie] Hoosiers.”
Adamczak Glavan hoped to play basketball in college, but when 100 NCAA Division I schools offered volleyball scholarships, the handwriting was on the wall. Looking back, she has no regrets about going the volleyball route.
“As a college player, I had to learn the new-age game,” she said. “When I first started at Nebraska, they worked on changing my footwork. I was like a bull in a china cabinet.”
The former Moose Lake great now shares her love for sports as the director of Club 43 Volleyball. She teaches both skills and life lessons to teenage players.
“I am so comfortable, being in the gym and coaching,” she said. “I have found my passion. We’re a small club, compared to some of the others in the Twin Cities. We have 4-10 teams a year and we are geared more towards average kids. I am so consumed with volleyball now, I don’t really have time for other sports. I just feel so at home with volleyball.”
Adamczak Glavan, who met her husband Mike Glavan at a volleyball clinic, had the chance to coach their two daughters, Natalie and Kate, who both became successful college players – Natalie being a three-year All-American the University of Massachusetts-Boston and Kate starting three years for New York University.
“Coaching my daughters was harder because I had to balance being a coach and being a parent,” she noted. “Both girls played with a ball from the time they could walk.”
Adamczak Glavan said she is really excited about being inducted into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
“In high school, basketball was my passion, my go-to,” she said. “The stars all lined up for me. We made it to the state tournament all four years I played, and every newspaper had a picture of me on the front page.”
