Hopkins baseball earned three spots on the All-Lake Conference team this season.
Everyone on the All-Lake coaches’ selection committee realized that Hopkins’ senior corner infielder Jake Perry belongs on the team. Perry hit .408 for the season and has accepted a scholarship offer to play for the University of Minnesota next season.
Senior pitcher-first baseman Ryan McGie and junior left fielder Jack Mausser are Hopkins’ other All-Lake choices. Both batted over .400 this season.
The Royals also had three honorable mentions make the list.
Seniors Americo Sculati and Jackson View and junior Brock Zimmer all made the list.
Lake Conference baseball champion St. Michael-Albertville earned five spots on the All-Lake team for 2021.
Leading STMA’s selections is star senior pitcher Max Sutter, who had an 8-2 record this season.
Wayzata is another team well-represented on the All-Lake squad with senior pitchers Nick Argento and Sam Schlecht, senior catcher Joey Grochala and junior center fielder Alex Wain.
Minnetonka head coach Paul Twenge watched his team get hot in the postseason and make it all the way to the state semifinals before losing to Farmington 3-2. The Skippers were 4-8 in conference play, so they only got two All-Lake selections senior shortstop Zack Zaetta and senior pitcher Fritz Meyer.
Edina, which joined Hopkins as a 6-6 team in conference play, has three selections – senior pitcher Tanner Hopkins, senior pitcher-first baseman Drew “Bird” Sparrow and junior outfielder Adam Berghult.
Playing mainly juniors this season, Eden Prairie was 4-8 in conference games. The Eagles’ All-Lake selections are junior outfielder Jake Luloff and junior pitcher Brock Anderson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.