Hopkins might have had the best high school baseball team in the state in 2020, but unfortunately there was no season due to COVID-19.
This year, without graduated ace pitchers Joey Hurth and Miles Halligan, the Royals are still a good club, but their luck has run hot and cold through the first 10 games.
With a 5-5 record, the Royals are a group that looks to bust loose during the second half of the season.
In the best performance to date, on April 28, the Royals had their way in an 11-1 victory over Minnetonka in a rivalry game at Hopkins High.
Jackson View, a senior right-hander, pitched a complete game for the Royals, throwing 90 pitches in six innings. He gave up five hits and also walked five, but his defense played errorless ball in the field to limit Minnetonka’s scoring chances.
“Jackson pitched an incredible game,” Hopkins head coach Jason Mihalakis said. “He throws a lot of different pitches, and his hallmark is his control.”
Hopkins’ pitching has been sporadic this spring, but there is no question this is a good hitting team.
“Our batting order is solid, one-to-nine,” Mihalakis said. “With the warm weather, our bats are heating up. We are averaging nine runs a game.”
Jack Mausser was the offensive leader in the Minnetonka game, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Ryan McGie went 2-for-3 and drove in a run. Catcher Luke Nordean had two hits and an RBI. Jake Perry, Maddox Mihalakis, Ryder Lane and Paul Safranski each had one hit. Perry and Sam Harris each scored twice. Perry and Mausser had home runs.
Hopkins played No. 1-ranked Wayzata Friday, April 30, and lost 5-4 in nine innings.
The winning run for the Trojans scored when a popup was mishandled in the infield.
Hopkins starter Ryan McGie pitched well for five innings, allowing four runs and four hits and striking out five. Wayzata ace Nick Argento didn’t make it past the second inning and was replaced on the mound after 67 pitches. The Trojans used four more pitchers with Sam Schlecht finally getting the win in the ninth.
Hopkins got its offensive spark from leadoff man Jack Preimesberger, who went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Other hits for Hopkins were by Perry, Maddox Mihalakis, Mausser and McGie.
The Royals had one other game last week, a 2-1 Lake Conference loss to St. Michael-Albertville. Hopkins struggled at the plate for the first time this season with only two hits, one each by McGie and Maddox Mihalakis. McGie’s hit was a home run. It was a well-pitched game both ways. Max Sutter went the distance for STMA, striking out 10 hitters and walking one. Americo Sculati allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings and struck out six. Perry finished the game on the mound, allowing one hit in 1 2/3 innings.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, Hopkins hosts Edina in a Lake Conference game at Hopkins High’s ball field.
Hopkins has another home game at 7 p.m. Monday, May 10, when Osseo visits Hopkins High for a non-conference test.
“The Lake Conference is loaded this year,” Mihalakis said. “St. Michael-Albertville is a good team, and Buffalo is really good, too. Our goal is to get better as the season goes on. I would rank Wayzata the No. 1 team in the state. The pitching that they have gives them a lot of margin for error.”
