After placing sixth in the last Class 4A state baseball tournament in 2019, the Hopkins Royals earned a return trip with a 15-8 victory over St. Louis Park on June 9 in the section finals.
Hopkins has a deep team, so it was no great surprise that relief pitcher Gabe Olson was the star of the game. He came into a 7-7 tied game in the fourth inning and held Park to one run and five hits the rest of the way.
“Gabe came into the game with nerves of steel,” Hopkins head coach Jason Mihalakis said after the game. “He has been nails all season whenever we called on him. He is one of those guys who is able to meet the moment.”
Mihalakis turned his attention to St. Louis Park, a worthy opponent in the finals following a 7-2 win over Maple Grove in an elimination game June 8.
“I can’t say enough about Park,” Mihalakis commented. “Brian Kelly is a great coach and I respect the way they battle.”
St. Louis Park, indeed, came to battle, but Hopkins’ hitting was overwhelming.
Royal third baseman and senior captain Jake Perry had a field day, going 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Second baseman Maddox Mihalakis, the coach’s son, was 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and four RBIs. Jack Mausser had an incredible power night with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs. Brock Zimmer joined the party with three RBIs on his 2-for-3 night. Shortstop Jack Preimesberger went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Hopkins’ aggregate batting average for the game was a sizzling .500 and the slugging percentage was .182.
St. Louis Park went through four pitchers, but none of them found a groove as Hopkins totaled 16 hits.
“A baseball season is like a horse race,” coach Mihalakis said. “You have to get your team ready for the situations when they face adversity. After every loss we had this season, we were able to bounce back. We can hit with anybody, and when the pitching is there, we’re tough to beat.”
Jackson View, Hopkins’ starter in the championship game against Park, had a string of good games, but with the temperature on the turf registering almost 100 degrees for the Park game, he had trouble getting a good grip on the ball, due to humidity.
Ryan McGie, Hopkins’ other main starter, has been as consistent as View and has several low-hit games to his credit, as well as several games with eight or more strikeouts.
“When we’re down a couple of runs, we don’t worry too much,” Mihalakis said. “We’re an experienced team, and the kids know what to do. The coaches work with them in practice, and we let them go in the games.”
