Hopkins extended its Lake Conference baseball winning-streak to three in a row Friday, May 7, with a 5-2 victory over Edina at the Hopkins High ball field.
The big reason for Hopkins’ success that evening was the pitching of 6-foot-4 senior righthander Ryan McGie, who pitched two-hit ball over the first six innings before handing the ball to reliever Gabe Olson for the save.
Hopkins pitching coach Matt Germar liked what he saw from McGie.
“Ryan’s split-finger was really moving, and he threw a high percentage of strikes,”Germar noted. “All three of his pitches were working.”
The victory over Edina was the third of the week for the Royals, who improved to 8-5 overall. The Royals had seven hits, most of them timely. Luke Nordean went 2-for-3.
“Early in the season, we had issues with walks,” Germar said. “But our control has improved.”
Germar doesn’t mind when opponents put the ball in play.
“I challenge anybody to find a better infield than ours,” he said.
That infield includes Brock Zimmer or McGie at first, Jack Preimesberger at second, Maddox Mihalakis at short and University of Minnesota recruit Jake Perry at third. Nordean is behind the plate.
Talking about his performance against Edina, McGie said, “At the start of the game, I was missing my spots. I was able to work off of my fastball. Luke [Nordean] always calls a great game. I kept my slider down..”
McGie registered 85 miles per hour on the radar gun last summer, but looked faster than that in Friday’s win.
“It doesn’t get any better than Lake Conference baseball on a Friday night,” McGie said. “If we can pitch, hit and play defense, we have a chance to make it to state.”
McGie and the Royals went to state in 2019, finishing sixth in the tournament with a 1-2 record. There was no season in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Next season McGie will pitch for North Iowa Community College. That could eventually lead to an NCAA Division I scholarship.
In its other two games last week, Hopkins had solid pitching performances. Americo Sculati and Ryder Lane combined on a four-hitter as the Royals beat Eden Prairie 6-1 on May 3. Jackson View led the offense with a 2-for-3 night. Perry, Mihalakis, McGie and Jack Mausser also had hits.
View took his turn on the mound and pitched a complete game May 5 in a 5-1 win over Buffalo. The righthander struck out five, walked none and scattered seven hits. Lead-off hitter Preimesberger had a big night with three hits in four at-bats. Perry, Mausser, Mihalakis, McGie and Cole Anderson added hits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.