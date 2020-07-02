Like most high school pitchers with a 92 mile-per-hour fastball, 2020 Hopkins graduate Miles Halligan can picture himself in a Major League uniform someday.
If that dream comes true, he will be the first Hopkins pitcher to stand on a Major League mound. Even though Hopkins has had many great pitchers in the past, none of them has earned the big money. Some of those who preceded Halligan – Mike Pavelka, Ryan Kjos, Keelan Conley, Greg Narr, Al Pierson, Matt Borman and a few others – took their shots and for a variety of reasons fell short.
“Since there was no high school baseball season this year [due to the COVID-19 pandemic], all I can do is focus on the future,” Halligan said. “My long-term goal is to play in the Major Leagues. That has been my dream for a long time. We’ll see what happens when I play in college.”
Halligan has a scholarship to play for Xavier University just outside of Cincinnati, Ohio. After sifting through Division I offers, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound righthander found a home. Xavier is located about five minutes from downtown Cincinnati.
“It’s the same as the distance from downtown Minneapolis to Golden Valley,” Halligan said. “Xavier is a beautiful school with a great coaching staff. And they are giving me the opportunity to be a two-way player.”
Two-way players are rare in Division I baseball, but Halligan’s performance at Hopkins High during the 2018 and 2019 seasons proved he has the tools. When he wasn’t pitching, he often played a corner infield position at first base or third or served as designated hitter. There was never any question about his hitting. His ability to hit line drives with gap power made him a threat in the middle of the Royals’ order.
Hopkins finished sixth in the class 4A state tournament tournament last season and would have been one of the favorites this spring.
“I really think we could have won the state title,” Halligan said. “It’s a bummer we didn’t have that chance. We had four Division I commits in the lineup.”
The others are senior pitcher-outfielder Joey Hurth, senior outfielder Parker Johnson and junior infielder-catcher Jake Perry, who made a verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota.
Hurth, the other Hopkins pitcher who has surpassed 90 on the radar gun, will play baseball on scholarship for Indiana State University. He has been Halligan’s long-time friend and teammate.
“Miles is a great teammate,” Hurth said. “He is one of those guys who is always positive. He has an infectious personality and inspires confidence in his teammates.”
As a pitcher, Halligan isn’t like the typical fastballer, although the fastball is his main weapon. Ge said his most effective pitch is his changeup. He also has a curveball and is working on a slider.
Before he turned his attention to pitching, Halligan was a catcher in youth baseball.
“I like to be in on the action, and pitching and catching keep you involved on every pitch,” he said. “I love the pressure and the adrenaline when I’m on the mound. That is what makes me perform.”
When he was growing up and starting to play sports, Halligan didn’t have to look far to find a role model. His grandfather Bobby Bryant was a retired Minnesota Vikings defensive back, who had played not only football, but also baseball, as a student-athlete at the University of South Carolina.
“I see him about once a year,” Halligan said. “It’s fun to have someone in my family who played in the NFL.”
Halligan played football for a while but quit in his freshman year to spend more time training for baseball. He was a varsity hockey player but put the skates away prior to his senior year.
Hopkins’ star pitcher is the son of Steve and Jennifer Halligan. He graduated with a 3.2 GPA and his initial plan is to major in sports management in college. Halligan said he treasures his time in the Hopkins baseball program and the opportunity to be coached by Jason Mihalakis.
He also said he wants to make Hopkins proud when he goes to the next level this fall.
