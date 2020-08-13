The Hopkins Flyers 19-and-under independent baseball team took advantage of the opportunity to make a memory during the quarterfinals of the Metro Invitational Aug. 5.
Buffalo led the Flyers 4-1 with two outs in the top of the seventh at Buffalo, but then a string of hits, capped by Zach Paskoff’s double gave Hopkins a 6-4 lead.
That’s how the game ended.
“The pure excitement of that win was similar to winning the State Junior Legion Tournament last summer,” Flyers head coach Tyler Brodersen said. “Our guys had a never-say-die attitude, and that was how we won.”
Paskoff had one of his best games of the season, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Jack Mausser had two hits for the Flyers, while teammates Jake Perry, Cole Anderson and Jackson View each added one hit.
Ryan McGie started on the mound for the Flyers and went four innings before handing the ball to Americo Sculati, the eventual winning pitcher. They combined for a two-hitter and six strikeouts.
On Aug. 7, the Flyers played St. Michael in the semifinals at St. Michael and lost a 3-2 decision. St. Michael went on to lose to Excelsior 5-4 in the championship game Aug. 8.
“I was super impressed with St. Michael and Buffalo,” Brodersen said. “The St. Michael game could have gone either way.”
Brodersen praised his pitcher, Nick Kanitz, who threw a complete game.
“Nick pounded the strike zone and allowed only two hits,” he said.
Hopkins countered with seven hits – two each by View and Joey Hurth and one each by Paskoff, Mausser and Perry. One of Hurth’s hits was a home run.
In the opening round of the tournament, the Flyers had 11 hits in a 9-1 win over Excelsior’s Junior team. Perry had two hits, including a home run. Kyle Feduccia had two hits, one of them a double, and scored three runs. Kanitz and Paul Safranski added two hits each, while McGie,View and Jason Schumacher each contributed a hit. Aleksi Hongell was the winning pitcher with relief help from David Campbell and Gabe Olson.
Hopkins was scheduled to play Stillwater in the third-place game Aug. 8, but a Stillwater player was diagnosed with COVID-19 so the team was unable to play.
The Flyers are not finished with their season yet. With a 22-2-1 record going into this week, they still have a game against Minneapolis Legion Post #1 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Big Willow Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.