Hopkins baseball was riding a hot streak going into the Class 4A state baseball tournament June 15 at Chaska Athletic Park, but Andover pitchers Anthony Pardo and Sam Angell cooled the Royals’ bats in a 10-0, 5-inning victory.
Pardo pitched the first four innings, allowing only two hits – doubles by Jake Perry and Jack Mausser. Andover had a total of nine hits against four Hopkins pitchers – starter Ryan McGie and relievers Gabe Olson, Americo Sculati and Aaron Aune.
“Obviously, qualifying for state is a privilege and also an indication of how well we have played this year,” Hopkins head coach Jason Mihalakis said. “But against Andover, we hit the iceberg.”
Known for its hitting with several .400-plus hitters in the lineup, the Royals just weren’t connecting as well as usual in the state opener. And since there was no consolation bracket this year, there was no opportunity for redemption.
“I think we had some nerves early,” Mihalakis said. “Our approach at the plate wasn’t always good. But we tip our caps to Andover. They played really well, and we couldn’t get into a rhythm.”
The game started well in the top of the first when Hopkins leadoff man Perry bounced a double off the 390-foot sign in center field. But the next three batters went down in order with Perry still at second base.
Mausser had the only other hit.
“Jack has had one of the best seasons of anybody in the state, and he will be back next year,” Mihalakis said. Mausser ended the season with a .467 batting average and four home runs. McGie was second for the Royals with a .433 mark and seven home runs. Perry, who will play for the University of Minnesota on scholarship next season, batted .408.
“We played a great section tournament, but at state we came out cold on the wrong day,” Mihalakis said. “The players we lost to graduation are irreplaceable, but we have some good players coming up to go with the guys who will return.”
In addition to Mausser, the 2022 Royals will still have corner infielder Brock Zimmer, shortstop Maddox Mihalakis, outfielder Paul Safranski and pitcher Gabe Olson.
That’s a good nucleus to build with, the coach said.
“This year’s seniors helped build the Hopkins program back up,” coach Mihalakis added. “I have known Jake Perry since he was 9, and I have watched him become a great player. Our other seniors – Ryan McGie, Luke Nordean, Jackson View, Americo Sculati and Jack Preimesberger all had good careers.”
Since McGie and View were the No. 1 and 2 pitchers this year, the question mark for next year is who will take over on the mound?
Olson pitched well in the playoffs and looks like he could be a No. 1 starter. Zimmer has pitched well in the past and Maddox Mihalakis also has pitching experience, although he is primarily an infielder.
The Lake Conference will be tough as usual next season with Wayzata bringing back several key players led by Drew Berkland, Eden Prairie returning most of its roster and St. Michael-Albertville coming back to defend the Lake title it won this season.
Edina and Minnetonka are teams that reload, rather than rebuild. And Buffalo has proven it can contend in league play.
