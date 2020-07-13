After sitting out for three years, Hopkins graduate Joe Abellera has returned to the Minnetonka Millers amateur baseball team.
His retirement after the 2016 season came when he was still in his prime at the age of 31. It is somewhat surprising how well he is hitting the ball this season after being away from competition for more than 1,000 days.
In the Millers’ 13-0 victory over Tri-City Shark June 30 at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field, Abellera had three hits and also laid down a textbook sacrifice bunt to move runners into scoring position for his teammate Joe Shallenberger, who followed with a sacrifice fly.
After the game, when most of the other Millers had left the park, Abellera talked about his comeback.
Back in the No. 2 slot in the Millers’ batting order, Abellera said, “I am trying to work some counts and put the barrel on the ball. I got a couple balls through the infield tonight, and it felt good to get that bunt down. I am taking it one step at a time, getting used to live pitching again after three years away.”
Minnetonka manager Kevin Hoy encouraged Abellera to return for the 2019 season, and again approached him before the 2020 season. Abellera could no longer stay retired.
Abellera first joined the Millers after he tried pro ball in the Minnesota Twins farm system. He signed with the Twins immediately after graduation from Hopkins. Reinstated as an amateur after playing in the pros, Abellera has only played for one town team – Minnetonka.
“Joe plays every out hard,” Hoy said. “I am so happy to have him back on the team. He is a great example to the younger players.”
“Kevin does wonders with the team,” said Abellera, complimenting Hoy on managing 14 state Class A championship clubs. “The Millers are a family, and a lot of good groundwork was laid before I got here.”
Abellera and Shallenberger are the team’s veteran leaders along with Blaine Rutledge, Ryan Poppitz, Zack Trygstad, Steve Schmitz, Mike Davis and pitchers Donny Erdall and Brandon Broxey. They have all been through the wars and posed for photos with the state championship trophies.
“The young guys on the team see it first hand when they watch how we prepare and how we play the game,” Abellera said. “The core guys are still around, and we have added some good young talent.”
Rookie Wyatt Nelson, a 2019 Hopkins High graduate was the winning pitcher against Tri-City Shark. He combined with Minnetonka High grads Evan Maass and Alex Twenge on a two-hitter. All three Miller pitchers registered well on the radar gun, with Nelson’s top speed on a warm, muggy night surging into the low- to mid-90s.
“We have been pitching really well,” Hoy said. “Donny Erdall and Brandon Broxey are as good as ever. Donny had 14 strikeouts in eight innings in his last start, and Brandon had 15 strikeouts in six innings in our 11-1 win over Rosetown.”
Abellera had a strong showing against Rosetown with three RBIs, while Shallenberger came through with a double and a home run for three RBIs. Davis and rookie shortstop Jarod Wandersee, a 2019 Minnetonka High grad, added doubles.
