U.S. Olympian Joe Klecker, NBA basketball player Zeke Nnaji, Division I basketball All-American Paige Bueckers and NCAA track champ Joe Fahnbulleh are among the Hopkins area Athletes of the Year for 2021.
Every year is different, in terms of sports achievements, but all of the above have been among the Athletes of the Year selections by the Sun Sailor Sports department more than twice.
There are newcomers this year, as well. Hopkins High track stars Sam Duffing and Leo Goodman make the list for the first time this year and the state’s most improved girls cross country runner, Daphne Grobstein, also makes her debut.
Hopkins athletes listed had success in high school, college and professional sports in 2021. Read about their achievements in the paragraphs below.
Nu Nu Agara
The Hopkins High girls basketball team had its 77-game winning streak ended by the Chaska Hawks in the state semifinal last season. Nu Nu Agara played a key role in building that streak, and as a junior this year, she has helped start another one.
Aaron Aune
Hopkins senior Aaron Aune helped the Royals take second place in the State Legion Baseball Tournament and after a short break joined the Hopkins High football team as the leader in tackles.
Amaya Battle
It didn’t take long for Hopkins High girls basketball guard Amaya Battle to accept a scholarship offer from University of Minnesota women’s coach Lindsay Whalen. Before joining the Gophers, the 5-11 guard would like to win her second state Class 4A title with the Royals.
Leah Bosch
The Hopkins-St. Louis Park girls hockey goalie is a true warrior, averaging 36 saves per game for the 5-9-0 Royals.
Paige Bueckers
No athlete in the history of Hopkins High sports has had a bigger impact than the 6-foot basketball guard. Named Miss Basketball of Minnesota in 2020, Bueckers was also USA Basketball’s National Player of the Year. A first-team All-American in her first season at the University of Connecticut, she is presently sidelined with an injury.
RJ Chakolis
In his time at Hopkins High, R.J. Chakolis emerged as a leader in the football and wrestling programs. He wrestled varsity for six years, taking the state 195-pound title as a junior and placing third at 220 pounds in 2021. In football for the Royals, he won four all-district awards.
Mike Davis
Hopkins High graduate Mike Davis, who hits in the fourth spot for the Minnetonka Millers amateur baseball team, helped the club to a 39-8-1 mark in 2021.
Natalie DenHartog
Former Hopkins High softball star Natalie DenHartog had another big season for the University of Minnesota women’s team with a .302 batting average and 10 home runs. Her career batting average is .366 and she has a total of 34 homers.
Jens Dohse
Hopkins Alpine skier Jens Dohse was his team’s leader in the 2021, placing 13th in the State Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Signe Dohse
An outstanding season for the Hopkins High girls softball team revolved around Dohse’s hitting and pitching. She slugged 13 home runs and pitched the Royals to a State Tournament berth.
Sydney Drevlow
Hopkins phenom Sydney Drevlow is among the best ninth-grade athletes in Minnesota in every sport she tries. So far, those sports are cross country, Nordic skiing, track and mountain biking. She won a state silver medal in track as an eighth-grader and opened her ninth-grade year by taking second place in state cross country.
Sam Duffing
Hopkins senior boys track captain Sam Duffing capped his career with a victory in the 300-meter hurdles in the State Class AA Meet at St. Michael Albertville High.
Joe Fahnbulleh
One of the nation’s top track sprinters, Hopkins High graduate Joe Fahnbulleh, now at the University of Florida, won the NCAA title in the 200-meter dash with a time of 19.91 seconds. He was second in the NCAA Indoor Nationals in the 200 with a time of 20.38.
Leo Goodman
As cross country and track captain for the Hopkins Royals, Leo Goodman finished his prep career by taking fourth place in the 1,600 at the State Class AA Track Meet with a time of 4:20.44.
Lauren Granger
Already a four-year starter for the Hopkins High girls softball team, Granger returns for her fifth season in 2022. She led the Royals to a State Tournament berth and hit 14 home runs in 2021.
Daphne Grobstein
The state’s most improved girls cross country runner finished third in state at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Now a ninth-grader, she competed in three varsity sports as an eighth-grader.
George Jackson
The Hopkins High boys track and field star had the best performances in the state in seven events at one time early in the 2021 season. He won a state title in the 110-meter high hurdles and on the 4x200-meter relay along with J.T. Zell, Gabriel Hirshman and Ashton Brown. Jackson now competes for Kansas University on a track scholarship.
Joe Klecker
A member of the U.S. Olympic track team, Klecker placed 16th in the 10,000-meter run in the Olympic Games. The Hopkins High graduate was All-State in cross country and track with the Royals and went on to win nine All-American Awards in cross country and track at University of Colorado.
Maddox Mihalakis
Hopkins High’s baseball shortstop will play his fourth year of varsity ball in 2022. He has helped the Royals to two State Tournament berths already and has signed a national letter of intent to continue his career at the University of Arizona.
Ryan McGie
One of the best high school baseball pitchers in the state last season, righthander Ryan McGie had a 5-2 record for the Hopkins varsity and a 9-2 record with the Hopkins Legion team that placed second in the State Tournament.
Wyatt Nelson
Hopkins graduate Wyatt Nelson has big-league dreams on the baseball diamond with a fastball approaching 95 miles per hour. He pitches for North Dakota State in the spring and the Minnetonka Millers town team in the summer.
Maya Nnaji
Last season, when the Hopkins High girls basketball team tied the all-time state record with their 77th consecutive win, Maya Nnaji was the leading scorer, averaging 19 points per game. She will continue he career on scholarship with the University of Arizona next season.
Zeke Nnaji
In his first NBA season (2020-21) with the Denver Nuggets, Hopkins High graduate Zeke Nnaji averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while playing 15 minutes per game. The 20-year-old 6-9 forward was the Nuggets first pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He led Hopkins to the state boys basketball title in 2018 before signing with the University of Arizona.
Lizzie Norman
Senior midfielder Lizzie Norman keyed the transition game for the Hopkins High girls soccer team as the Royals finished second behind Edina in the Lake Conference standings.
Cordney O’Hara
New to the Hopkins High boys basketball starting lineup this season, Cordney O’Hara is the Royals leading scorer and rebounder. He averages 16 points per game.
Gabe Olson
The righthander was Hopkins’ pitching leader in the American Legion baseball playoffs last summer with four wins, including a shutout of Wayzata in the Sub-State 4 championship game.
Jake Perry
A four-year starter for the Hopkins High and Hopkins Flyers American Legion Baseball team, Perry batted .416 for the high school team and .500 in Legion ball. He hit a ton at the State Legion Tournament in St. Cloud with five home runs, three of which traveled 390 feet or more. He was selected the Fred Wannamaker Award winner as state Legion MVP.
Laci Provenzano
Endurance athlete Laci Provenzano won the 2021 Athena Award as Hopkins High’s most outstanding senior female athlete. She won multiple letters and All-Lake awards in her three sports - cross country, Nordic skiing and track.
Luci Rock
Rock’s goalkeeping ability helped the Hopkins High girls soccer team to a second-place finish in the Lake Conference standings.
Annabelle Spears
As a ninth-grader last winter, Annabelle Spears broke onto the gymnastics radar with a 10th-place finish in state Class AA all-around competition.
Dominic Valentini
In his senior year (2020-21) Hopkins boys hockey forward Dominic Valentini won All-Lake Conference honors as the Royals’ leading scorer.
Kerwin Walton
Six-five guard Kerwin Walton broke into the starting lineup as a true freshman for the University of North Carolina men’s basketball team in 2020-21. He averaged 8.2 points per game as the Tar Heels posted an 18-11 record.
Taylor Woodson
A varsity athlete since seventh grade, the Hopkins junior is in her third year as a starter for the record-setting girls basketball program.
JT Zell
Hopkins track star J.T. Zell had a great day in the State Class AA Boys Track and Field Meet. He ran on the state-champion 4x200-meter relay with Gabriel Hirshman, Ashton Brown and George Jackson and also placed sixth in the pole vault with a best height of 13 feet, 6 inches.
