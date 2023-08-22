p2 spt roc bsoc tamba

Cooper sophomore forward Shadrick Tamba battles for possession against Chaska in 2021.

 (Sun Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Fall sports are returning to Robbinsdale Cooper High School, which means the Hawks boys soccer team is preparing to return to the pitch.

The 2022 season included positive and negative moments for the Hawks, along with plenty of learning opportunities. The team ended the season with a 2-4-2 conference record and a 4-10-2 overall record.

  

