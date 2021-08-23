From the start of the 2021 season, the Hamel Hawks goal was to make it to the State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament.
They realized that goal and played in state Aug. 21 before a big crowd at Chaska Athletic Park. Although the Hawks were able to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, their opponents, the Victoria Vics, scored four times in the top of the fourth on the way to a 4-1 victory.
It was a well pitched game both ways, Hawks manager Tim Flemming observed.
“Our starter, Tyler Van Cise, and our reliever, Austin Hageman, threw a lot of strikes,” Flemming said. To be exact, 81 of Van Cise’s 111 pitches were strikes, and Hageman threw 14 strikes on 18 pitches in his two innings.
“Victoria didn’t score in eight of nine innings,” Flemming said. “But we had that one bad inning in third when we hit a batter and made two errors. This is what the state tournament is all about. The team that makes the fewest mistakes usually wins.”
Flemming knows a lot about winning state championships. He played second base for the 1987 state Class B champs from Hamel and was at third base when the Hawks won a second state championship in 1997. The Hawk tradition runs deep in his soul. He started in the program as a bat boy decades ago, played for many years and then became the manager.
Van Cise and Hageman, who both pitched for Crown College this spring, held Victoria to seven hits on Saturday, three of them by Tre Cavello. Hamel managed four hits against Vics’ starter Riley “Bulldog” Sweeney and reliever Jack Garrison. Jack Puncochar got his hit in the first inning and scored the Hawk run. Dominic Flemming, Matt Edwards and Adam Castle had the other base hits.
Unfortunately, Hamel was missing its starting catcher, Brayden Gray, and its top two starting pitchers, Sam Westermeyer and Dylan Drees, who had all returned to college.
“I can’t ask the kids not to go back to school,” Tim Flemming said. “We’re not the only team in that situation. No excuses, this time of year, you have to play with who’s available. I am very proud of how the guys competed, and give credit to Victoria. They played a good game.”
Without his full team, Flemming had to make a few adjustments in the lineup. Castle, the former Wayzata High standout, had to start in center field, and Edwards was the starter in left. The fact that each had a hit shows they were ready to contribute. Van Cise doesn’t usually hit when he pitches, but with Westermeyer not at the game, he batted clean-up.
In talking with Van Cise after the game, Tim Flemming told him, “You gave me your best effort.”
It was more of the same kind of effort that carried the Hawks to state this year. Their overall record was 19-20 and they qualified for state with a top-three finish in the league standings.
