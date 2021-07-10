Two years ago, Hamel Hawks baseball manager Tim Flemming first began his crusade to get lights for the historic Paul Fortin Field in his hometown.
Thanks to fund-raising efforts spearheaded by the manager, coach Greg DeVos, the City of Medina and the Hamel Athletic Club, there will be lights for game against Cold Spring at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9.
“Ten years ago, I wouldn’t have imagined this,” Flemming said recently. “This will be great for the team and great for the town.”
The only downside of the lights going in last month was that Hamel played almost all of their games on the road in June.
They finally got back on Fortin after the light standards were put in place, and to celebrate the scored a 3-2 victory over the Champlin Park LoGators June 29.
Nate Sawtelle, normally an outfielder, pitched for the first time in three years and threw a complete game. He kept the LoGators off-balance by mixing changeups and curves with his fastballs. He limited the LoGatos to six hits and struck out three.
“Nate was awesome,” Flemming said. “He pitched out of bases-loaded jams two innings in a row.”
Offensively, the Hawks came up with eight hits, which were all singles. Matt Edwards, Jack Puncocher and Brayden Gray each had two hits, while Nolan Tichy had one. The biggest hit of the night was saved for the last inning. Sam Westermeyer, the former Wayzata High School and American Legion star drilled a single to win the game.
“Sam has had a lot of success pitching for us, and he’s one of the go-to guys on the team,” Flemming said.
Prior to caging the LoGators, the Hawks lost a pair of games in Moorhead Sunday, June 27.
In the first game, the Moorhead Mudcats held off Hamel 4-2 with both teams playing good baseball. Hamel had seven hits and made two errors, while the Mudcats had five hits and made one error.
Gray, the former Armstrong High catcher, had three hits for Hamel. Puncocher, Dylan Wilson, Jarrett Briol and Jackson Sundi had the other hits.
In the second game, Hamel took an early lead before losing to the Moorhead Brewers 10-2.
Caleb Yowell pitched six innings for the Hawks before Briol took over in the seventh.
The Hawks’ five hits were one each from Tyler Schell, Michael Jacobs, Blake Williams, Edwards and Puncocher.
“Brayden Gray was in a little slump early in the season, but he’s coming on strong with the bat,” Flemming said. “Puncocher has been hitting all year. He does a good job of going with the pitch.”
Williams, Westermeyer and Dylan Drees, last year’s pitching aces, will make Hamel a competitive team in the Class B playoffs. Several of the position players, including Sawtelle and Dominic Flemming are capable, as well.
The Hawks lost a couple of players from last year’s team, but manager Flemming wasted no time reloading when he signed Nolan Tichy, an infielder and outfielder, who played for the University of Massachusetts.
