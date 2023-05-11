Robbinsdale Cooper baseball played five games last week, losing a difficult run of games against St. Anthony Village on May 1, Rockford on May 2, and a doubleheader against Holy Angels on May 3, before finally losing to Hutchinson on May 5.
Rockford
Robbinsdale Cooper found good moments in a second loss on Tuesday, falling 11-3 to Rockford at home despite a series of positive innings for the Hawks, including four shutout innings. The result dropped their record to 0-4 in conference play, 0-5 overall.
The Hawks started strong as senior Sam Thomas threw a strong inning, collaborating well with Blake Hansen at first base. That combination, along with some good outfield play, quickly got Robbinsdale Cooper at bat. Despite having their three batters all hit, the ball was easily managed by Rockford to leave it at 0-0.
That trend continued in the second inning, with Thomas pitching the Hawks out of a tight situation after Rockford had managed to get players on the second and third bases. At the bottom of the second, Arlo Meyer gave the Hawks a good chance at scoring, but Rockford responded to keep the shutout for both teams.
Rockford’s first run finally came in the top of the third, despite some good defending from the Hawks. Some clever play led to an out at second base by Tyler Wilhelm, while Hansen’s play at first base helped the Hawks recover from the single run from third base to home plate.
Trailing for the first time that day, Robbinsdale Cooper responded with some potent play. Simon Gullickson got a walk to first, before switching out for Blake Everhardt, while Cruz Torres put together an exciting display, bunting his way to first base, before eventually taking second and later stealing third base. Rockford cleaned up its play in time to get all three outs and allow no runs.
The momentum of the game for Robbinsdale Cooper, however, hit a serious roadblock in the fourth inning. Through a series of big hits, defensive errors, and miscommunications from the Hawks, Rockford eventually scored seven runs, drawing everything they could out of the team’s time at bat.
The Hawks did find a response in the bottom of the fifth, after cleanly striking out Rockford through new pitcher Matthew Gerding, who had also closed out the fourth inning. The Hawks were able to click offensively, consistently getting on base and loading the bases multiple times.
Good awareness led to runs for Gerding, Blake Everhardt, and Thomas, two of the runs coming from errors by Rockford. Robbinsdale Cooper was not able to make the most of all their runners in the fifth, with the likes of Hansen and Kameron Fox being left out of the scoring, but the performance was a clear improvement.
After another 0-0 inning in the sixth, Rockford found three runs in the top of the seventh to close out the game and ensure no comeback came their way. The Hawks did manage to load Simon Gullickson, Fox, and Hansen on to the bases, but it ended there at 3-11.
Robbinsdale Cooper head Coach Rob Eberle, appointed last year, explained after the game that the team is looking for small victories to build its season on.
“Our number one goal is to make the plays that are in front of us and to not try to be something that we’re not. We judge success one inning at a time,” Eberle said. “If we can put a zero on the board, that is success. Yes, we’re at the varsity level and we’d like to win. ... Wins will come with the more successes we have, and so we’re looking for the small successes.”
Eberle added that he has prioritized teaching the players the essence of the game, rather than trying to rush them to results.
“One of the sayings I like to have is that baseball is not checkers, it’s chess,” he said. “It’s way more complex than a general bystander might think and what I’m trying to teach is those complexities of the game. If you’re smart and you know how to play and you know the advantages and you know what you’re supposed to do, this game is very fun.”
Eberle also noted that he wants the lessons for his players to extend to their lives beyond baseball, helping them grow in both.
“Life’s all about the small details and the complexities. Life isn’t checkers, it’s chess. ... I think these young men need a responsibility, something that they need to take care of so that they can learn those tough lessons and then they can rejoice when they succeed. That’s what we’re out here for.”
Other Results
The Hawks started their week with a difficult 20-7 loss on Monday, ending the game in the sixth inning after a big first inning from St. Anthony set up the victory for the visitors.
Robbinsdale Cooper then played a doubleheader against Holy Angels at Donaldson Park on Wednesday, losing 14-0 and 16-1 as the Hawks project continues to take shape, embracing the steep challenges ahead of them.
The Hawks ended the week by hosting Hutchinson in a 13-0 loss. Despite the scoreline, Robbinsdale Cooper managed to shutout Hutchinson in three innings. The hosts, however, let in large amounts of runs in the first, fourth, and fifth innings.
Cooper baseball played three games the following week, traveling to Park Center/Columbia Heights on Monday, May 8, playing a doubleheader against Bloomington Kennedy on May 10 and 11, and traveling to Fridley on Friday, May 12.
