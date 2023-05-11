Matthew Gerding

Matthew Gerding, 2, pitches for Robbinsdale Cooper late in the game against Rockford.

 (Photos by Dominic Bisogno)

Robbinsdale Cooper baseball played five games last week, losing a difficult run of games against St. Anthony Village on May 1, Rockford on May 2, and a doubleheader against Holy Angels on May 3, before finally losing to Hutchinson on May 5.

Rockford

Sam Thomas

Sam Thomas, 4, jogs past home plate after scoring the Hawk’s third run against Rockford.
Kameron Fox

Kameron Fox, 12, heads for first base during last week’s game against Rockford.

