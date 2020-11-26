p2 spt gv holy angels ms soccer

Holy Angels senior Mia Van der Heide, left, was named the Ms. Soccer Award recipient for Class A. Van der Heide, a Golden Valley, Minn. native, finished the season with 17 goals and 20 assists for the 13-0-0 Stars, Section 3A champions. Van der Heide poses with coach Dave Marshak with the Class A Ms. Soccer Award.

 (Photo submitted)

Golden Valley resident and Academy of Holy Angels senior Mia Van der Heide was named Class A Ms. Soccer by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Van der Heide is the first student-athlete in Stars’ history to be named Ms. Soccer, and she helped Holy Angels finish undefeated (13-0) and ranked No. 1 in Class A after claiming the 3A section championship.

Van der Heide has five shots as a midfielder in the section final, a 1-0 win over Visitation.

She was one of five Ms. Soccer finalists and finished with 17 goals and 20 assists this season to give her the career assists record for the Stars (54) to go along with 34 career goals.

Stars coach Dave Marshak noticed Van der Heide at a summer soccer camp at Holy Angels.

“I knew right away she was a special talent,” he said. “It has been a privilege and an honor to coach Mia throughout her four years at AHA.”

Marshak said she’s one of the most complete attacking players he’s ever worked with.

“She was a treat to goal quite literally from anywhere in the offensive half of the field,” he said. “She has scored great goals – jaw-dropping goals that you don’t expect to see from high school players.”

As for the legacy she leaves behind as the career assists leader on program history showcases her unselfish play, according to Marshak.

“She is an electrifying talent,” he said. “What I will remember most though, is just how much fun it was to spend my afternoons with her during the fall over the last four years. I can’t think of a player, better yet a person, more deserving of such an honor.”

Van der Heide’s long list of accolades from the abbreviated 2020 season includes first-team All-State, first-team All-Metro (Star Tribune), first-team All-Tri-Metro Conference and unanimous selection as the Tri-Metro Conference Player of the Year.

Van der Heide was also named to the All-Central Region team in 2019 and is awaiting the All-American teams for 2020.

