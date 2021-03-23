Champlin Park girls basketball hosted Park Center March 20 in the 5AAAA section quarterfinals, and it was the Rebels that kept their season alive in a 72-61 win.
Senior forwards Maya Fitzpatrick and Gina Stefferud and junior guard Mikaelah Counce led Champlin Park. Counce finished with 19 points. Stefferud had 18 points, and Fitzpatrick chipped in 17.
The Pirates also had some key performances that helped keep them in the game. Senior guard Janae Bennett was on fire from downtown with five 3-pointers. She finished with 22 points.
Sophomore forward Vanessa Saidu had a big game inside with 23 points.
But senior standout Adalia McKenzie was in a walking boot on her left foot and missed the game, and it was tough for Park Center to overcome the lost offense – McKenzie came in averaging over 27 points per game.
The Rebels took advantage early and jumped out to a 32-21 lead in the first half. Stefferud scored inside on a pass by junior guard Alicia Bates, and Counce knocked down a 3-pointer and another basket during an 8-2 run.
The Pirates did scrap back and cut the deficit to 35-31 at halftime.
Saidu scored on an offensive putback, and she later had a block. Senior guard Lachantice Baggett had a steal and a basket, and Saidu added another score inside after a rebound on a free-throw miss.
Champlin Park came out strong in the second half with the lead being pushed to 44-31.
Counce had a 3-point play, and Fitzpatrick added a couple of baskets.
The Pirates cut that deficit down to six after a basket by junior forward Shadaizhalynn Chatman and a free throw by Bennett. Bennett hit another field goal to cut the Rebels’ lead to 50-44, but that was as close as Park Center would get.
Stefferud had three inside field goals, one on an offensive rebound, and junior guard Amelia Valentino drained a 3-pointer during a stretch that pushed the lead to 65-52.
Bennett did hit a couple of 3-pointers down the stretch, but Fitzpatrick was 5-for-6 at the line to help close out the game.
Senior guards Chloe Cink and Aliyah Wensel, Bennett, Baggett and McKenzie all close their high school careers for the Pirates, which finish 9-9 overall.
Fourth-seeded Champlin Park moved to 11-8 overall and travels to top-seeded Centennial at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 in the section semifinals.
