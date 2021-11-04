The Armstrong vs. Cooper rivalry is well known, especially in football, as the battle of Robbinsdale.
And at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Cooper High School, there is one more storyline to add – a Class 5A state berth is on the line. One of these teams will end a long state tournament drought with Cooper not advancing to state since 1996 and Armstrong not going since 2003.
But the bonus of state isn’t needed for these two teams to create a wild atmosphere when they meet on the field.
In fact, just back in week 3, the Falcons visited the Hawks. Not only were both the home and visitor stands filled, but many people were standing around the stadium as well.
You can feel the buzz in the air before every snap and play, and regardless of where each team is in their season progression, the game is usually a close struggle for much of it.
While Cooper has defeated the Falcons four times since 2011, two of the games were one possession and one was tied at halftime. The last time these two teams met in a playoff game in 2010, that was also a one-possession game with Cooper winning 19-13.
Another tough game would not be surprising to Armstrong coach Jack Negen.
“That’s what we’re expecting,” Negen said. “It should be fun. We’ll see where it goes.”
The last time Armstrong defeated Cooper was in 2004, and that game was a rare blowout in the rivalry.
Looking back at week 3 on Sept. 17, Armstrong and Cooper were tied 14-14 at halftime before a few turnovers helped Cooper gain the momentum in a 49-14 win.
That score was not indicative of the game, however.
It was still only a one-possession game until just over four minutes left in the third quarter, and the Falcons had several chances to score again.
But with both teams looking a little healthier for the section final, Hawks’ coach Willie Howard said he believes this one might be even closer.
“Coach Jack does an amazing job with them, and I know they have been preparing for this day and I think they are going to learn from it,” Howard said. “They have some athletes coming back. They took care of business against a tough St. Louis Park team, so we’re going to go back to the drawing boards. We’re going to get creative on our end as well because we were missing some players ourselves.
“To be able to have them fresh and ready to go is going to be important.”
The crowd should also be pretty wild again, and the early start should also allow for the football buzz to be high after school.
“Being a sell out early for an early game to make sure that we can get things rocking and rolling and keep it about football,” Howard said. “Just really excited about the opportunity. Our kids have worked really hard for when it is time to take care of business.”
One of the keys for Armstrong will be to establish the run to allow some more space for some of the experienced playmakers at wide receiver. With athletes like senior Peyton Newbern, Eustace McGowan and Kayden College and junior Marquan Tucker for junior Jamen Malone to throw too, the Hawks’ defensive backs including seniors Andre Reese, Donte’ Williams, David Connors and junior Chris Blabuh will need to be ready.
On the Cooper side of the ball, senior captain Joe Russell is always a key for success with his decision making. And he has plenty of weapons including senior running back Camden Royal, junior tight end Jaxon Howard, junior wide receivers Key’Von Cager and Keith Pierro, Williams and Connors.
The key for the offense is trying to find a way to beat the strong defensive back corps of the Falcons – which includes senior Jordan McClom, juniors Cordell Wilson, Isaiah Cotton and Jack Neff and sophomore Reid Stanslaski.
“They’ve made it clear that they have some of the best DBs in the state,” Howard said. “We’ve got to go out there and prepare for the best DBs in the state.”
