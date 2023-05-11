Armstrong softball battled through a competitive four-game run last week, losing to Anoka on May 2, before beating DeLaSalle on May 3, beating Osseo on May 4, and losing to Andover on May 5.
DeLaSalle
The Falcons earned their fourth win of the season on May 3, beating DeLaSalle 7-1 at home in a clean and confident showing. The win, however, required some patience.
Armstrong looked strong on the bases, as Julia Girod and Peyton Erickson did well to support Annaleigh Walvatne’s effective pitching from the mound. The visitors did manage to find a run, but good defense ended the situation before it could escalate.
The Falcons suffered two quick outs, but a walk and eventual steal to second base for Lexi Madson opened the door for a successful inning. Madson made it home off a hit by Lauren Jones. Armstrong then saw a set of loaded bases go unfulfilled as the inning ended at 1-1.
The next two innings were quieter for both teams, with no additional runs being allowed. Erickson came to the mound from first base to pitch for the remainder of the game. Armstrong did well to consistently make contact with the ball at bat, but was unable to add to the scoring.
Erickson and Madson combined well to get two outs against DeLaSalle as Armstrong quickly stepped up to bat for the bottom of the fourth. The Falcons wasted no time making the most of the inning, Claire Riestenberg was the first to score a run, making it home after a hit from Alenna White, who then became part of a cast of Falcons loading the bases.
White and Madeline Henderson Misiewicz then scored runs after a hit from Erickson. Erickson got a run of her own, joined by Annaleigh Walvatine after a big hit from Elizabeth Brey. With five big runs under their belt, the Falcons looked primed to make something of the day.
Lily Nehring added the final run of the game in the seventh after a quiet sixth inning, further ensuring the win. DeLaSalle was then pitched out at the top of the seventh to end the game.
Robbinsdale Armstrong softball head coach Arianna Crosby noted the fight the Falcons showed through the entire game, a component she hopes to make consistent for the season.
“I really liked about today was the girls brought up their energy near the end, where we really needed them to bring the energy and make sure they were mentally strong,” Crosby said. “I think we’ve seen other times where we kind of lapse a little bit in the middle, so I was really happy to see them be mentally strong and encouraging each other.”
Crosby added that two of her goals for the season are to keep the team looking forward inning to inning, but also to help them not overthink individual moments.
“I think that’s what we’ve really been focusing on this year as we go into the end of the season, making sure that we take care of every inning as a new inning and not getting bogged down by what happened in previous ones,” Crosby said. “[We’re] making sure that we add on to what we’re doing, so if we see girls on base, just do a base hit, we aren’t trying to kill it. We aren’t trying to do more than we need.”
Other Results
The Falcons started the week with a difficult result on the road on Tuesday, losing 8-4 to Anoka to adjust their conference record to 2-2. Robbinsdale Armstrong faced Osseo at home on Thursday, earning their second win of the week with a 4-2 victory over the Orioles.
The Falcons then ended the week with a trip to Andover on Friday, where they lost 6-5 in the eighth inning after making a big comeback with two runs in the fifth and sixth innings and one in the seventh after falling behind early. They now hold a 3-4 conference record, 5-5 overall.
Armstrong softball played four games the following week, traveling to Elk River on Monday, May 8, before hosting Maple Grove on Tuesday, May 9. They then traveled to Wayzata and Centennial on May 10 and 11.
