Robbinsdale Armstrong’s track and field team impressed in multiple categories on May 10 during the Section 7AAA true team meet in Eden Prairie.
Robbinsdale Armstrong boys
Noah Breker led the Falcons with excellency in the 3200-meter run, finishing first by a margin of 13 seconds. Alex Omodt also performed well, finishing second in the 1600-meter run for Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Other high finishes in the boys races included a ninth-place finish for Isaiah Cotton in the 100-meter dash and Rein Stanslaski’s 11th-place finish in the 200-meter dash. Cotton later finished second in the boys long jump competition.
Israel Manna performed well for the Falcons, finishing in seventh and eighth in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles races respectively.
Luke Pappas stood out for the Falcons in the field, finishing sixth in the shot put, while Langden College and Nicholas Brandner finished seventh and eighth in the discus.
Robbinsdale Armstrong girls
Sarahya College helped lead Robbinsdale Armstrong to a big turnout with her third-place finish in the 100-meter dash. Olivia Suchy finished fifth in the 200-meter dash, while Caitlyn Osanai finished sixth in both the 800 and 1600-meter dashes.
Mackenzie Lovejoy finished eighth in both the 110 and 300-meter hurdle races for the Falcons, while also taking part in Robbinsdale Armstrong’s third-place finish in the 4x200 relay alongside Karlee Fisher, College, and Suchy.
Kendall Thurston and Ava Mack both impressed, as Thurston finished second in the shot put and first in the discus, while Mack finished in sixth and third in the same competitions.
College stayed busy through the day, adding a sixth-place finish in the high jump and a second-place finish in the long jump.
