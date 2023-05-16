p18ArmstrongTrack1.JPG

Langden College competes in the 200-meter dash for the Falcons.

 (Photos by John Sherman)

Robbinsdale Armstrong’s track and field team impressed in multiple categories on May 10 during the Section 7AAA true team meet in Eden Prairie.

 

p18ArmstrongTrack2.JPG

Nick Brandner sends the shot put airborn for the Falcons at the True Team meet.
p18ArmstrongTrack3.JPG

Caitlyn Osanai races for Robbinsdale Armstrong in the 1600-meter run.

Tags

Load comments