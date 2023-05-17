The Robbinsdale Armstrong baseball team played four games last week, beating Maple Grove on May 9 and Blaine on May 12. In between, the team lost to Rogers and Centennial on May 10 and 11, respectively.
Maple Grove
The Falcons kicked off the week with a big 3-1 win over a struggling Maple Grove on May 9, earning its third conference win of the season.
Armstrong took the night’s first lead in the bottom of the third inning before a run for each team in the fourth made it 2-1 to the Falcons. The team cemented the victory in the bottom of the sixth inning with one last run.
Jacob Smith had a major impact on the win, pitching six innings against the Crimson as Armstrong allowed the fewest runs scored at that point of the season.
Rogers
Robbinsdale Armstrong’s three-game win streak came to an end on May 10 as the Falcons traveled to and lost 5-1 at Rogers. The Royals started the day with an impressive record and continued that trend, now 7-2 in conference play at the top of the standings.
Centennial
The Falcons lost a close contest with Centennial on May 11, losing 5-3 to the hosts. The win extended Centennial’s winning streak to three games.
Blaine
Robbinsdale Armstrong won an action-packed 6-5 game with Blaine on May 12. The two teams were tied up 3-3 at the top of the third inning. The Falcons took a thin lead for two innings before Blaine took the lead at the top of the fifth.
The Falcons did not give up, however, scoring two runs of their own at the bottom of the sixth to eventually win the game.
Drew Kuempel stood out with two runs for Armstrong, while Andy Barich got two crucial hits and two runs on base.
Robbinsdale Armstrong held a 4-6 conference record, 6-7 overall this season, following the Blaine Game.
Robbinsdale Armstrong baseball played four games the following week, hosting Wayzata on May 15, traveling to Spring Lake Park on May 16 and Robbinsdale Cooper Friday, May 19, and then hosting Minneapolis Southwest on Saturday, May 20.
