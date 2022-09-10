Edina High’s girls aquatics team took first places in the first eight events to defeat Hopkins 103-73 in the Lake Conference opener at the Hopkins North Junior High pool.
Then Edina swam exhibition only in the last four events, so Hopkins swimmers were first in those events.
The dual meet began with Edina placing 1-2-3 in the 200-yard medley relay. Ella Hall, Eleanor Hughes, Lauren Dewing and Sydney Gremmels had a first-place time of 1:57.38. Second place went to Audrey Peterson, Audrey Tate, Hazel Dang and Natasha Zettler in 1:58.43. Sophia Clausman, Nina Berke, Anna Schrag and Macy Malinski were third in 1:58.65.
Edina ninth-grader Frances Muir won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:01.34. Her teammates, Olivia Brinkman and Ally Hahn, placed second and third. Maia Pals of Hopkins was fourth.
Hornet senior captain Katie McCarthy won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:07.50. Hornets Anja Nymo and Sarah Reichert placed second and third and fourth place went to Chloe Buschmann of Hopkins.
Dewing gave Edina first place in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.73. Edina’s Dang and Malinski were second and third and Harper Buschmann of Hopkins took fourth.
Diving was the domain of the Karimi sisters. Captain Shanze won with 234.10 points. Zara was a close second with 231.73. Edina’s Emmi Kaiser was third followed by Hopkins divers Cassie Kaplan, Addison Walters and Annabelle Speers.
Edina took the top three places in the 100 butterfly with Libbi McCarthy, Schrag and Dang. McCarthy Swam 1:00.48 and Schrag finished in 1:01.15. Madi Olson of Hopkins placed fourth.
Hall of Edina won the 100 freestyle in 55.70 with teammates Peterson and Clausman taking second and third. Ida Kozlowicz of Hopkins went under a minute to place fourth.
Zettler, Hahn and Tilly Katz of Edina were 1-2-3 finishers in the 500 freestyle. Bea Durham of Hopkins earned fourth place.
Hopkins top 200 freestyle relay of Chloe Buschmann, Pals, Cecilia Tycast and Millie Pratt swam 1:52.09 for first place. Kayden Morris, Tenzin Lama, Kyra Schons and Madelyn Walvoord were the second-place Hopkins swimmers.
Harper Buschmann, Kozlowicz and Morris were Hopkins’ top finishers in the 100 backstroke. Muir and Dewing of Edina had the fastest times of 1:02.15 and 1:02.73 in the exhibition lanes.
Chloe Buschmann of the Royals won the 100 breaststroke with teammates Lilia Scherwinski and Julia Sandok placing second and third. Eleanor Hughes of Edina had the fastest time of the day with an exhibition swim of 1:11.41.
Hopkins went 1-2 in the 400 freestyle relay with the first team of the Buschmann sisters, Kozlowicz and Pals and the second team of Avery Plasch, Madi Olson, Durham and Tycast. Edina had the fastest time with the exhibition team of Hall, Katie McCarthy Richanta Pollard and Hughes swimming 3:52.07. Edina’s second exhibition team of Dewing, Libbi McCarthy, Taylor Thompson and Olivia Julkowski finished in 3:54.79.
