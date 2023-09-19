The Robbinsdale Cooper boys soccer hosted Brooklyn Center on Sept. 13 where the team netted a dominant 10-0 win over the Centaurs, who are still looking for their first point of the season.

It was Cooper’s second conference win of the season, improving their record to 2-5-1 overall.

Cooper sophomore Yongyyee Xiong, 8, passes the ball for Cooper against Brooklyn Center.
Brooklyn Center defenders Yandel Arroyo Alara, left, and Isai Galazar, right, look to guard the ball.
  

