Cooper senior Maykel Lopez-Sibrian, 7, heads the ball toward goal to score his second goal of the day.
Cooper sophomore Yongyyee Xiong, 8, passes the ball for Cooper against Brooklyn Center.
Cooper junior Daniel Romero-Andrea strikes the ball amid an active performance against Brooklyn Center.
Brooklyn Center defenders Yandel Arroyo Alara, left, and Isai Galazar, right, look to guard the ball.
Brooklyn Center eighth grader Isai Galazar brings the ball out of the defensive third and up the left wing.
Brooklyn Center sophomore goalkeeper Joseph Daramy, 1, makes one of his several saves against Cooper.
Sports Editor
The Robbinsdale Cooper boys soccer hosted Brooklyn Center on Sept. 13 where the team netted a dominant 10-0 win over the Centaurs, who are still looking for their first point of the season.
It was Cooper’s second conference win of the season, improving their record to 2-5-1 overall.
